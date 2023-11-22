The Big Picture Big Brother 25 had some iconic competitions, but also missed out on some fan-favorites like Slippery Slope and Hide, and Go Veto.

Matt, Jag, and Bowie Jane formed a strong alliance called The Mafia and successfully made it to the final three together.

The new spin-off series, Big Brother Reindeer Games, may feature some of the missing competitions from Big Brother 25, giving fans a chance to see them again.

As Big Brother 25 recently came to an end, the milestone season was full of some iconic competitions. The show is known for having the most grueling yet entertaining competitions. The milestone season included some of the most iconic competitions to ever be featured on the show; however, there were also some fan-favorite competitions that were missing from the season.

As the season began to near the end, Matt Klotz and Jag Bains were dominating the game with their final two deal together. The self-proclaimed "Minutemen" alliance quickly became good friends upon moving into the house. They later began working together in hopes of making it to the final two. To make it to the end of the game, they brought in Bowie Jane to work with them in "The Mafia" alliance. By bringing Bowie Jane in, the trio managed to secure power week after week, ultimately getting the last few "outsiders" evicted from the game. In doing so, Matt, Jag and Bowie Jane successfully made it to the final three together.

Related: 100 Days Is Too Long For a Big Brother Season

In the final days of the game, the trio was forced to play individual games. They each competed in the three-part final Head of Household competition. After a subtle game of rock paper scissors with Jag, Matt took home the win for the first part. Then, Jag beat Bowie Jane in a grueling second competition. On finale night, Matt and Jag went head-to-head in the live, final part. After they both tied in the seven-question multiple-choice round, it came down to a tie-breaker to determine the last Head of Household of the season. Jag ultimately secured the win and used his last reign of power to bring Matt with him to the final two. In a five-to-two jury vote, Jag was crowned the winner of Big Brother 25.

Throughout the season, these houseguests have competed in some iconic competitions as well as some brand-new ones. During week 7, the houseguests held on to the infamous "wall" during the "Attack of 50 Foot Meatball" Head of Household competition. Jared Fields, son of Survivor legend and fellow Big Brother houseguest Cirie Fields, outlasted the rest of the cast securing that week's power. The longest-ever Big Brother competition, "The Pressure Cooker", made its return during week four when Cameron held onto his button for over 13 hours straight, securing his Head of Household reign. Other iconic competitions that returned to the house this season included a combination of OTEV and Zingbot as well as the "black box" during which the houseguests competed for the Power of Veto individually in a pitch-black room. But there were several missing.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Cast Julie Chen Moonves, Clayton Halsey, Nicole Franzel, George Boswell, Daniele Donato, Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-MA Seasons 25 Studio CBS

6 Slipper Slope

Although these fan-favorite Big Brother competitions were featured this season, there were five iconic competitions that were missing from the milestone season. One of these missing competitions was the Slippery Slope. In previous seasons, Slippery Slope has always been a Head of Household competition. This competition originated during season 8 and reoccurred for every consecutive season that followed except for seasons 9, 10, 12, and 22. During this physical competition, houseguests are required to travel back and forth carrying a small container of liquid from one tub to another, essentially emptying the first tub and filling the other. The ground that the houseguests run back and forth on is extremely slippery, causing them to fall and spill their liquid before making it to the second tub. The competition oftentimes takes a few hours before a new Head of Household is crowned. There were numerous times this season when houseguests speculated that this competition would be taking place.

5 Spelling Search

Another competition that the season 25 houseguests were prepping for that ultimately never took place was the Spelling Search competition. This competition was typically used to crown the Power of Veto. It was first seen during season 11. This physical and mental competition requires the competing houseguests to search through some type of liquid or sticky substance for puzzle pieces with letters on them. When they found letters that they liked, they would take that piece back to their individual stand. Here, they would use the letters they found to spell out the longest word they could come up with. Whichever houseguest could correctly spell out the longest word in the given amount of time would win the Power of Veto. Oftentimes, houseguests would accidently misspell a word costing them the competition. Other times, houseguests would spell silly words or even make up their own word because they could not find enough letters in time.

4 Bowlerina

An extremely grueling, and at times nauseating, competition that was not seen throughout the milestone season this year was Bowlerina. While it is a brutal competition for the competing houseguests, it is one of the most entertaining to watch for viewers at home. First originating during season 15, houseguests compete for the Power of Veto while dressed as ballerinas. They are forced to spin for a certain amount of time before then completing another task such as rolling a ball to knock down bowling pins. Although this specific competition was not featured this season, some of the houseguests did compete in a similar version of this. During week 6, six houseguests competed in a Power of Veto competition during which each contestant took turns sitting in a spinning chair before then running to play a version of ski ball. Unfortunately, Felicia had to be removed from the competition as the combination of the spinning and the heat made her sick. Jared ultimately took home this win.

3 Knight Moves

A very less physical and much more mental competition that was not included in the milestone season was Knight Moves. This competition can reveal participating houseguests' true colors and alliances. Players stand on a replica chess board. They each take turns taking one move. With each move taken that square that the player lands on is turned to red and can no longer be used as a move. When a player runs out of moves they are eliminated from the competition. The objective is to be the last player remaining in the game. Often times houseguests will team up to get a specific target out of the competition first. Then, after the major target is eliminated, the remaining players will battle it out. Because of this tactic, the target for the week is always made known by the end of the competition. While many times the target is already known by nearly the entire house prior to the Power of Veto competition, this can confirm it. On the other hand, it can also subtly reveal if the Head of Household is demising a secret backdoor plan. Knight Moves was last played during Big Brother: All Stars in 2020, during which Enzo Palumbo won, securing himself the Head of Household power for the week.

2 Hide & Go Veto

One of the most entertaining and comical competitions to ever be featured on the show was unfortunately not a part of season 25. Hide and Go Veto is a fan favorite Power of Veto competition. Many former houseguests that have been in the house for this Power of Veto competition do not actually like this one because of the aftermath. Each participating houseguest gets a set amount of time to hide a Power of Veto plaque somewhere inside the empty house. Then, each competing houseguest takes turns going inside the house trying to find one of the other vetoes.The catch is, they only have two minutes to search the house. This competition goes on until there is only one veto still hidden inside the house. The person who hides the veto that goes unfound is the winner of the power. Sometimes, when a player is really desperate to win the power, they will use their two-minutes to make their own veto harder to find rather than searching for someone else's plaque. Throughout this lengthy competition, the house tends to get flipped upside from the players trying to find the vetoes.

Although these fan-favorite competitions were not included in the milestone season this year, Big Brother 25 has been an exciting season. While these iconic games were missed, fans did get to enjoy some of the most well-known competitions, including the return of the Pressure Cooker. With a brand-new spin-off series in the near future, Big Brother Reindeer Games, there is potential for some of the competitions to be seen in the near future. The new holiday rendition of the show is set to feature a cast of Big Brother legends, most of which have competed in some of the iconic competitions on the show. Since these five competitions were not featured during the milestone season this year, perhaps they will be used in Big Brother Reindeer Games. Although this show is set to be much different than the Big Brother game that fans know and love, it may still feature renditions of iconic competitions, such as these five.

The details of the new show still remain quite vague; however, it is set to premiere on Monday, December 11. Here's hoping fans will get to see the cast of legends compete in some iconic Big Brother competitions yet again. Past seasons of Big Brother can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

Watch On Paramount Plus Now