At this point, if you don't believe in the motto "expect the unexpected" then you truly aren't experiencing Big Brother 26! Another botched Head of Household. Another Power of Veto used. Another shocking blindside. And yet, it was all a complete shock! After a major player was evicted from the game, the course of the season seemed to be obvious. Week 7 proved it was anything but!

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother has been CBS's hit summer series since 2000. The social experiment reality program brings a group of Houseguests together as they coexist and battle it out for power, safety, and advantages. There's truly nowhere to escape with microphones and cameras in every corner of the house! With twists and turns unexpectedly arriving, Big Brother 26 continues to shock viewers week after week!

8 When is 'Big Brother 26' on TV?

Image via CBS

Expect the unexpected because the Big Brother schedule keeps adjusting depending on your time zone. Right now, Big Brother 26 will air every Wednesday at Thursday at 8:00 pm and Sunday at 9:00 pm on CBS. Be sure to check your local stations, as certain events may affect Big Brother air times.

7 Where Can You Stream 'Big Brother 26'?

Image via CBS

Big Brother 26 is available to watch live on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Paramount+ Essential is available for $5.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $11.99 a month. Right now, both options are available with a free week free for new subscribers!

6 Where Can You Watch the 'Big Brother' Live Feeds?

Image via CBS

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the Big Brother Live Feeds. Paramount+ Essential is available for $5.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $11.99 a month. With both options, you can try Paramount+ free for a week! Pluto TV is free when you set up a profile!

5 Who Won HoH Week 7?

Image via CBS

Following the shocking eviction of Tucker Des Lauriers, the remaining Houseguests were eager to take control of the game. Back this week was the iconic Big Brother egg competition. The Head of Household competition watched as the Houseguests were each in their own chicken coop where they had to maneuver an egg through a maze before rolling it down to known down the letters H-O-H. It was revealed that the first three Houseguests who dropped an egg in the first part of the maze would be Have Nots for the week. Angela Murray, who famously lost her charcuterie while she was a Have Not, was determined to not become a Have Not again, so she allowed three players to drop before she would engage. It was a risky move to potentially lose power, but comfort in the Big Brother house is a premium. With this challenge having a long history on the show, Quinn Martin knew the secret to making the egg roll perfectly was to shake it. His Big Brother history proved beneficial as Quinn won HoH for the week.

4 Who Was Nominated Week 7?

Image via CBS

The first time Quinn had power, he used his Deep Fake HoH to hijack Angela's actual HoH. This time, Quinn had complete HoH power as not only was he able to have the HoH bedroom, he also had the ability to compete in the Power of Veto competition. The first time Quinn had power, he lost one of his close Pentagon alliance members, Cedric Hodges. He was determined to not botch this one up. Having his sworn rival officially gone from the game, he set his eyes on retribution, this time eager to eliminate Rubina Bernabe, Tucker's showmance. Having essentially been saved by T'Kor Clottey the previous week, she expected Quinn to go easy on her. Instead, he ruffled some feathers when the initial nominations were revealed. Quinn nominated Rubina Bernabe, Angela Murray, and Kimo Apaka. Was this going to sit well with the house? It's Quinn, so for sure not!

3 Who Won the Power of Veto?

Image via CBS

Quinn's nominations rocked the house as T'Kor was none too pleased to see two of her close allies up on the block when Quinn had the options to nominate Leah Peters or Makensy Manbeck. With the gender line in the house being a majority of women, it was the women who found comfort in one another, setting the course for the events of the week. T'Kor Clottey and Chelsea Baham realized that the women could control the game. So they made some magic happen as a women's alliance seemed to form, which did include Angela Murray.

Playing in the Veto were Quinn Martin, Rubina Bernabe, Angela Murray, Kimo Apaka, Joseph Rodriguez, and Leah Peters. To the shock of many, including herself, Leah Peters ended up winning the Power of Veto. Quinn expected her to not use it, thinking it best to keep the nominations the same. But leave it to Leah to start playing the game! She had formed a close relationship with Angela in the game. She wanted to show her some solace, so she used the Power of Veto on Angela. This marked the seventh time in a row that the Power of Veto was used. Yes, that's right. It was used every single time this season. Now needing to name a replacement nominee, Quinn made the strange move to nominate Joseph Rodriguez in her place.

2 Who Was Evicted Sixth from the 'Big Brother' House?

Image via CBS

Now that the women were in charge, they knew that they could sway the results this week. Even if Rubina lost the AI Arena, they would have the numbers to evict a male, either Joseph Rodriguez or Kimo Apaka. When it came down to the AI Arena, once again, Ainsley opted to bring back a classic challenge. Earlier in the week, Joseph claimed should he see the rope challenge, he would win it. This was his opportunity to walk the walk, not only talk the talk. In the end, a shocker emerged as Rubina won the AI Arena, saving herself from eviction.

Many times on Big Brother, many live eviction episodes have a result that the Houseguests know will happen. They discuss their plans and have a strong idea of where the votes will be. This week, not so much. With Kimo and Joseph as the options to evict, they both offered pleas to save themselves. Joseph gave a typical eviction speech while Kimo went emotionally driven, pulling at his fellow Houseguests' heartstrings. It seemed to work as Makensy Manbeck switched her vote while she was in the Diary Room speaking with Julie Chen Moonves. By a vote of 4-3, Joseph Rodriguez was evicted from the Big Brother house. Chelsie, Makensy, Rubina, and T'Kor voted to evict Joseph. Angela, Leah, and Cam Sullivan-Brown voted to evict Kimo. This eviction was a complete blindside not only to Joseph, but Head of Household Quinn. His utter disbelief at watching two allies walk out of the house during his HoH proved costly.

1 What May Happen Next?

Image via CBS

As the live eviction night episode came to a close, Julie Chen Moonves shared that Ainsley had a surprise for the Houseguests. She revealed that they have officially reached the jury phase of the game. Additionally, the AI Arena was officially over. That means Big Brother goes back to normal. The Head of Household will only need to nominate two players for eviction. With nine players left, the next phase of the game is the final stretch. There are six female and three male Houseguests remaining. Should the women hold strong, they may have the ability to run the table. At this point, there is also a strong trio remaining: Kimo Apaka, Rubina Bernabe, and T'Kor Clottey. Then there is Chelsie Baham, who has been straddling the middle. Quinn Martin seems to be lost at sea, potentially being this season's goat. Makensy Manbeck and Leah Peters have been a tight pair since the start. Cam Sullivan-Brown has ties to Chelsie, but has been gravitating closer and closer to Makensy and Leah, much to the dismay of Chelsie. And then there is Angela. She is the easy pawn. As this season has proven, expect the unexpected!

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS Expand

Stream on Paramount+