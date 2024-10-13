After a whole summer of some of this historic franchise's most shocking moments, the finale of Big Brother 26 is right around the corner! Created by John de Mol, the CBS reality series has astounded for years because of its intense strategy and complex gameplay, with players doing their best to outmaneuver one another for the title of Big Brother Champion. The upcoming finale has everyone wondering who'll clinch it in the end — even members of the franchise themselves! Former housemate Lisa Weintraub, Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale, and even the iconic host herself, Julie Chen Moonves, consider this to be one of the series' best installments ever, with each raving about how Season 26 has changed the game in so many ways. Catch up with them from the Reality Stars of the Year red carpet and see what they're most excited about for the upcoming finale!

These 'Big Brother' Icons Are The Biggest Fans Out There!

It's surreal for any former Big Brother contestant to see a season play out, and it's even wilder for this installment's second eliminated player, Lisa Weintraub. Iconic in her own right for her memorable edible glitter, she raved about her season, saying, "It is the definition of 'expect the unexpected'! It’s not that every week is different, it’s that every hour in the house is chaos." It's a sentiment shared by the winner of Big Brother 24, Taylor Hale. "I’m obsessed with this season!" She exclaimed, excited not only as the host for the upcoming Jury Roundtable but as a diehard fan of the franchise herself. "You’ve got Tucker [Des Lauriers] who was such a character, you’ve got Chelsie [Baham] who is such a mastermind, and I loved T’kor [Clottey] and her slow gameplay! This is what you want in a cast."

When asked about how it feels watching this season as a former winner, Hale grew heartfelt, explaining, "My mission going on Big Brother was to be the first Black woman to win, making the environment better so that Black women wouldn’t have the same [negative experience they've had in the past]. That’s what makes me so emotional watching this season, since we see incredible players like Chelsie and T’Kor running and dominating the game in two different ways. It makes me feel very validated." Both of these former players were in awe of just how exhilarating and impactful this season has become, and they definitely weren't the only ones — just ask the host of Big Brother herself, Julie Chen Moonves.

Who Does Julie Chen Moonves Think Will Win 'Big Brother' Season 26?

Custom image by Tania Hussain; CBS/Paramount

"This whole season has been so unpredictable!" The host exclaimed, gushing over the show she's hosted for over two decades and clearly loves as much now as she did when it first started. "I have no idea who’s gonna win, and I have no idea who’s going to win America’s favorite houseguest." She's had the honor of ushering 25 people into the Big Brother Hall of Fame, and when asked what she wants the final three players to remember as they enter the finale, she advised, "Be honest. If you double-crossed someone, own it, accept it, and apologize, but look at your resume and just state facts. Leave the emotion out of it, and just be real." And then, she was asked the million-dollar (or rather, $750,000) question: who do you think is going to win?

It was a question that every woman was asked, with only Lisa giving the straightforward answer of, "I’m rooting for Makensy [Manbeck]... and I hope she has it in her to cut Chelsie at the end. Because if Chelsie is sitting next to her, I think Chelsie will win." Hale declined to answer, stating through laughter how, now that she's gone from former winner to CBS employee, she can't let audiences in on who she wants to take the crown. Chen Moonves appeared to take the same route, initially responding humorously, "Yes, but I won't tell you!" But then, she thought about it. And in the voice that so many fans have found comfort in for at least three hours a week for over a dozen years, she said, "Actually, I think it's going to be a woman."

The ‘Big Brother’ 26 Finale Is Shaping Up for a Hot Finish

Close

These three Big Brother franchise members represent so much of what makes the series great, and it's amazing to see that they're as invested (and as stressed) in the upcoming finale as the countless fans who'll be tuned in. They spoke about how much they loved this season and who they're rooting for, but above all, they were united by one thing: appreciation for this cast. Whether it be jaw-dropping moments of drama or expert strategy, they've offered it all in spades. It has made one of the wildest installments yet, so the finale is sure to follow suit, especially if Julie Chen Moonves has anything to say about it.

Big Brother is available to watch on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Seasons 25 Studio CBS Release Date July 5, 2000 Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+