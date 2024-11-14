Big Brother producers are spilling the beans on why the reality TV show’s iconic Have-Nots twist is slowly being phased out. The idea of Have-Nots was introduced during Big Brother Season 11 back in 2009. Houseguests who become Have-Nots for the week have to sleep in the most uncomfortable room in the house, take cold showers, operate on a mandated curfew, and endure other punishments. However, the Have-Nots have become less central to the show in its recent seasons.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Big Brother executive producers Rich Meehan and Allison Grodner confessed the reason behind the lesser mention of the Have-Nots element. They believed that it’s because there’s so much more to focus on in the “modern era of Big Brother.” Meehan also acknowledged that giving airtime to the Have-Nots has been challenging with so many other twists and storylines that go on in each episode. The producer confessed that they don’t want the audience to watch challenges where the stakes aren’t that high.

Meehan and Grodner did confess that the Have-Nots continue to be a part of the show, even if the segments don’t make it to the final edit. “There is something to the Have and Have-Not nature of the house and how it makes people feel,” added Meehan while talking about the psychological aspect of the punishments the Have-Nots receive. The producers admitted that they are open to new ideas with the Have-Nots and will continue to discuss any new changes to the format.

The 3-Nominee Twist Might Be Coming Back to ‘Big Brother’

Close

While the fate of the Have-Nots is up in the air, Big Brother Season 27 could see the return of the 3-nominee twist. The twist was introduced during Big Brother Season 26 and allowed the Head of the Household to nominate three contestants for eviction instead of the usual two. The three nominees would then compete in a live contest in the BB AI arena to protect themselves from elimination. The new format kept everyone guessing till the end, especially since the final nominees were only decided moments before the vote.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Grodner noted that the reception to this new format was extremely positive, which is what encouraged them to keep going ahead with it every week. Meehan added that the idea of the live eviction was to make things feel unpredictable and exciting. “We felt like it got into a little bit of a pattern over the last few years where there were a lot of unanimous votes,” said Meehan while talking about the previous format of the Thursday eviction nights.

Now, the BB AI arena is not likely to come back for Big Brother Season 27, but the producers admit that they have learned a lot from its success. While talking about whether the show will stick with the three-nominee and live Thursday night competition format, Grodner confessed that nothing is ever going to be exactly the same in the Big Brother house. However, she admitted that the essence of the live eviction is definitely going to be carried forward.

Big Brother Season 26 concluded on October 13, 2024. All episodes of the show are available to stream on-demand on Paramount+. A premiere date for Big Brother Season 27 has not been announced yet.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator Cast Julie Chen Moonves Rating Seasons 25 Studio Writers John de Mol Network CBS Directors Mark W. Roden , Quinn Saunders Showrunner Allison Grodner Expand

Watch on Paramount+