Big Brother’s mantra is “expect the unexpected,” and the reality competition series has kept true to this statement through its 25 seasons to date, likely to continue through to its upcoming 26th season in summer 2024. There have been plenty of exciting twists, either during a season or defining the theme of that season.

From players who enter the house to discover exes to a season with past player coaches who end up playing alongside newbies and memorable twists that shook up the game, there have been some shocking ones over the years.

Big Brother Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date July 5, 2000 Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Studio CBS Expand

10 Kaysar’s Return

Season 6

Image via CBS

Kaysar Ridha was an instant fan favorite when he was introduced in the sixth season of the show. He formed strong alliances with players like Janelle Pierzina and led the Sovereign Six alliance. He was a competition beast as well, earning a record for lasting the longest ever in an endurance competition at 13 hours and 53 minutes in the Pressure Cooker game. But he made a fatal error when he seceded to Jennifer Vasquez, allowing her to win and believing that she would keep him safe. He was blindsided when she voted him out instead in one of the saddest evictions on the show.

But fans were shocked when a twist saw him return to the game based on America’s vote. While players returning to the game have happened since through various other twists, it was shocking since this was the first time players realized that evicting someone doesn’t necessarily mean they’re gone for good. He was, however, voted out a second time, so the return was short-lived.

9 Cirie Secretly Playing With Her Son

Season 25

Image via CBS

In season 25, Survivor alum Cirie Fields came into the game with both fans and an instant target on her back. Known for her cut-throat, strategic gameplay on Survivor, she was dubbed a legend of that game, even though she never won. Fans of Survivor instantly knew exactly who she was. But Cirie still had a secret that fooled almost everyone throughout the entire season.

Only one other player, Izzy Gleicher (one of the best LGBTQ+ Big Brother players) knew that Jared Field was Cirie’s son because she followed her on social media and recognized him from photos. Izzy not only kept Cirie’s secret, she aligned with her throughout her time in the game. The fact that Cirie was able to keep this secret the entire game left every player stunned once they found out.

8 The Coaches Twist

Season 14

Image via CBS

The big twist for season 14 was revealed immediately when new players discovered that they would be playing in teams under the leadership of a coach who was a previous player in the game. The coaches were considered legends of the game or fan favorites, including Britney Haynes, Dan Gheesling, Janelle Pierzina, and Mike “Boogie” Malin. They helped their team members win challenges and understand the strategy of the game. The incentive was that if one of the coach’s team members won the game, they would win a monetary sum as well.

But Big Brother threw players for a loop when they later discovered that the coaches they spilled their secrets and strategies to would actually be entering the game to play against them. Despite this, Ian Terry still managed to win against his coach Dan in the end. But having these game legends in the house unexpectedly made it one of the most challenging seasons for new players.

7 The Power of Veto

Season 5

Image via CBS

The Power of Veto has become an integral part of Big Brother, appearing in every season and every competition as a means for one player to gain an opportunity to Veto one of the Head of Household’s nominations that week. But it wasn’t always part of the game. The Power of Veto was first introduced in season 5, and it totally shocked players who thought the fates of at least one of the initially nominated players were sealed.

Marvin Latimer and Nakomis Dedmon used this new part of the game to devise the backdoor strategy, which has also become a staple in the Big Brother game. Knowing that the Power of Veto was in play gave the players the option to nominate pawns. The twist meant even if a player isn’t nominated, it doesn’t secure their safety.

6 America’s Player

Seasons 8 and 10

Image via CBS

The America’s Player twist was designed to add fun to the house, and it achieved that in spades. However, it ended up brutally impacting Eric Stein’s game. While he was voted as such because he was a fan favorite player, the things he was tasked to do to win monetary rewards each week ended up damaging his personal game. It’s for this reason that he’s one of the players fans feel deserve to come back.

The twist returned in season 10, arguably the best season of Big Brother when fan favorite Dan Gheesling earned the title. However, it only lasted a single week and required three simple missions for him to take home a cool $20,000. It’s that first instance, however, that was most shocking, both because Eric was able to accomplish the tasks so well, but also because he also went through some of them. The moves sometimes led to the eviction of someone he didn’t want to see go home.

5 Summer of Secrets

Season 6

Image via CBS

The idea behind Big Brother is that every player is meeting the other for the first time. They come from all walks of life and from across America. But that wasn’t the case in season 6. Every player had a secret partner they knew before entering the house. This included friends, former flames, co-workers, roommates, even sorority sisters. But the real shocker is that each pair thought they were the only secret pair. They had no idea the same thing was going on with everyone else, too.

The twist here was that if both members of a secret duo made it to the end of the game, they would get twice the prize money. However, as shocking as the twist was, it turned out to be a flop. Everyone figured it out long before the finale, such that host Julie Chen Moonves revealed what was going on on the third live eviction. Nonetheless, the twist then shifted to players trying to figure out who the pairs were, which gave the game a new and interesting element.

4 Twin Twist – Project DNA

Seasons 5 and 17

Image via CBS

First seen in season 5, the Project DNA twist featured a pair of identical twins, Adria Klein and Natalie Carroll, both playing in the house as Adria. They would trade places every few days and try to fool the houseguests. Before switching, they would catch one another up so they knew what was going on in the house. The pair made it five weeks and since no one caught on, they were both able to join the game. Also, part of this twist, Nakomis Dedmon and Cowboy Ellis were unaware that they were actually estranged half-siblings, a shock to both fans and the two players.

Project DNA returned in season 17 with Liz and Julia Nolan, though people started to become suspicious much earlier this time around. However, they both made it far in the game such that they were both able to enter, with Julia placing sixth and Liz earning second place.

3 X-Factor Twist

Season 4

Image via CBS

Big Brother was looking for ways to change the game even early on, and one such method was in this explosive season where the original eight players were told that five people were going to join them. The twist? They were all ex-lovers of people in the house. Panic set in, and things got heated when Scott Weintraubdidn’t take well to his ex-girlfriend Amanda Craig entering the game. It got so heated, in fact, that he was expelled from the game for his actions.

Despite this, the twist returned in seasons 8 and 9 when players either learned an ex was in the game, too, or were paired with one another in a “soulmate” twist. But that first season really aimed for drama, and it paid off in a big way.

2 Dan’s Funeral and the Outcome

Season 14

Image via CBS

After entering the game to play as a coach, Dan and the other coaches were given the option to play against the very people they had been coaching. It was through this time that the legend of the game Dan, was involved in one of the most memorable moments ever on the show. With his back against the wall and certainty that he would be going home, Dan used his punishment of solitary confinement to concoct a genius plan.

He held a funeral where he delivered a passionate, heartfelt speech, throwing his ally Danielle Murphreeunder the bus for something she never did. She was flabbergasted at his accusations and viewers couldn’t believe what they were seeing. But even more shocking is that his later conversation with Danielle eased her mind and made her think it was all part of a big plan to save not only him but also her and her closest ally. She ate it up, leaving fans bewildered at how Dan had pulled off the seemingly impossible.

1 Coup d’Etat

Season 11

Image via CBS

In one of the most explosive eviction episodes, Jeff Schroeder decided to use the special power he earned (and that he didn’t even know how to pronounce) to effectively render Head of Household Chima Simone’s entire reign for the week useless. Chima was visibly annoyed at a silly twist making her entire week of strategizing and nominations meaningless. So much so that she stormed off, screamed and complained, and threw her mic pack in the pool.

She ended up being expelled from the game for her actions. Meanwhile, Jeff went from bystander to leader on eviction night. He was given all the power, staging his own coup and completely changing the course of the game.

KEEP READING: Fans Panic Over 'Big Brother 26' Live Feed Rumors