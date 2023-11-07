The Big Picture Houseguests on Big Brother who become Have-Nots must endure uncomfortable conditions, including cold showers, uncomfortable furniture, and a limited diet of slop.

Slop is made with oats, whey protein, flavorless soy protein, and a green powder that changes the color of the oats, although most houseguests choose not to use it.

Consuming slop is often a bad experience for houseguests, but some have tried to make it more palatable by getting creative with recipes, such as baking it into French toast sticks or using it as breading. However, it generally remains an unpleasant aspect of the game.

Houseguests take turns being Have-Nots on Big Brother. Have-Nots can only take cold showers, sleep in the Have-Not room on uncomfortable furniture, and only eat slop. The players' game is usually affected by bad sleep and unhappy with the lack of diversity of food. But did you know slop is supposed to be green? This is what former players of the CBS and Paramount+ show had to say about properly making slop.

What is 'Big Brother' Slop?

Image via CBS

Slop is made with slop, oats, whey protein, and flavorless soy protein. Houseguests have a list of condiments they're allowed to use in their slop. The mixture usually looks like bland, lumpy oatmeal. Taylor Hale, Claire Rehfuss, and Derek Xiao appeared on RHAP Live where Taylor tried slop for the first time.

RELATED: 'Big Brother' Alums Reveal Why You Can’t Trust the Jury Scenes

Aman Adwin tried slop on stage because he lost everyone on his draft. The other people on stage were shocked that it was green. "This looks worse than the show. Why is it green?" Rob Cesternino asked. "It is that green when you make it correctly," Claire answered. "I've never made it correctly then," Derek replied. She explained there is a green powder that changes the color of the oats, but the houseguests don't use it.

Aman then tried the oats. "It's crunchy," Claire added as he ate it. "It's crunchy." Taylor tried it for the first time and said it was good. Derek also tried it and gave notes. "You really got to cook it, man," Derek said. "You gotta like soak that for 24 hours then put it on the stovetop." So correctly made slop looks even worse than what we usually see on TV and the live feeds. But houseguests who are already suffering understandably skip the green powder.

Houseguests have been creative to try to make consuming slop a better experience. Matt "Turner" Turner baked slop into French toast sticks last season. In season 25, Mecole Hayes and Izzy Gleicher tried turning the slop into breading to fry olives. But slop usually is a bad experience no matter what. However, there is one houseguest this season who wasn't as affected being a Have-Not. Jared Fields warned his mom, Cirie Fields that she didn't want to eat only slop. She reminded him that she ate bugs on Survivor, and even totally went without food.

Big Brother is a social game where houseguests play in competitions to win power. They then nominate at least two people on the block each week and vote to evict one person. So why do Have-Nots exist? Houseguests tend to be more irritable and it changes the game. Jared was a Have-Not when he got into his big fight with his former ally, Cory Wurtenberger this season. However, he told Black Bi Reality podcast that he doesn't blame his actions on being hungry that week.

"Slop was no fun, especially for me," Jared said. "Slop for me was not eating. I'm not a big fan of eating the same thing over and over, day by day. So slop definitely affected my character at the time. But at the end of the day, I don't like to blame anything outside on me making bad decisions or me making any decision for that matter in the game."

The final episode of Big Brother 25 airs on November 9.