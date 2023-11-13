The Big Picture Jag Bains made history as the first Sikh-Punjabi contestant and winner of Big Brother. He also holds the record for most Power of Veto wins in one season.

Jag and Matt formed the "Minutemen" alliance, dominating the game and making it to the final two together.

A new spin-off show called Big Brother Reindeer Games will premiere on December 11, featuring holiday-themed competitions with past players competing in a nearby hotel.

After 100 days, Big Brother 25 came to an end on Thursday, November 10, when Jag Bains was crowned the winner of the milestone season. After the two-hour finale, host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that a new Big Brother spin-off show would be airing in December. Julie was vague about the announcement of the new show, however, some important details have already been released.

Jag made Big Brother history this season. Not only was he the first ever Sikh-Punjabi contestant and winner of the show, Jag also broke a Big Brother record. There is no doubt Jag was a competition beast this season, dominating nearly every comp he competed in. This season he secured three Head of Household wins as well as seven Power of Veto competition wins. In doing so, Jag now holds the record for most Power of Veto wins in one season. For years, Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina held this title with five veto wins in season 7. Then, last year, season 24's Michael Bruner took the reign with six wins; however, he did not hold the title for very long.

Working alongside Jag for a majority of the game was season runner Matt Klotz. Together, Matt and Jag dominated the last few weeks of the game, ultimately securing their spots in the final two. After becoming very close friends in the early days of the season, Jag and Matt formed the "Minutemen" alliance. Then, as the days dwindled, the duo brought in Bowie Jane Ball in the "Mafia" alliance, to help them secure power each week. With back-to-back wins for the alliance, the trio got all the threats out of the game and ultimately made it to the finale together. After winning the final Head of Household, Jag remained loyal to his original Minutemen alliance by evicting Bowie Jane and bringing Matt to the final two with him.

Related: Felicia is Coming For Cirie's Spot on ‘Big Brother 25’

Julie Chen Announced A New Big Brother Spin-off Show During The Season 25 Finale

After Jag was crowned the winner in a 5-2 jury vote, Julie made a big announcement. Big Brother will be returning to television sooner than fans thought, but not in its usual way. A brand new Big Brother spin-off will air in time for the holiday season. Right before the finale came to an end, Julie revealed that something was going on inside the Big Brother house. As the cast and live audience turned their attention towards the big screens, they saw Big Brother alum Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes, and Danielle Reyes inside the storage room. Fans may recall that before the start of the season, these three players broke into the Big Brother house accidentally unleashing the four universes that the milestone season was based on. Now, they unleashed this BB Holiday Universe.

The new show, Big Brother Reindeer Games, will be a holiday-themed spin-off of the hit reality show. It will premiere on Monday, December 11 on CBS. While Julie did not share many details of the new show, Entertainment Weekly reported that the show will feature six episodes, lasting for a two-week frame. The episodes are set to air on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. The cast will be made up of nine Big Brother legends; however, the full cast has yet to be revealed. Julie did reveal that one of the season 25 houseguests will be offered an opportunity to compete on this new show.

While Frankie, Brittney, and Danielle were the leading forces in unveiling this new show, there is no confirmation on whether these three alums will be a part of the cast of legends. Some fans are speculating that the word "legends" is being used loosely, meaning the cast may be a let-down. Past players that have subtly mentioned the new show include season 10 winner Dan Gheesling as well as Janelle Pierzina who has allegedly stated she can not partake in the new show due to commitments to another reality show.

Although the cast will be made up of past players, they will be playing an entirely different game. None of the players will actually be living inside the Big Brother house. Instead, they will be sequestered in a nearby hotel for the duration of filming. This means there will be no live feeds for viewers at home. There will also be no gameplay or backstabbing like there would be in a typical season of the show. The filming and competitions will in fact take place inside the Big Brother house, more than likely in the backyard.

Each of the six episodes will consist of three different, holiday-themed competitions. The competitions are set to be "challenging" and "unpredictable." All three of these competitions will lead up to a "Santa Showdown." While the details of the Santa Showdown are quite vague, it will ultimately determine which player gets eliminated from the competition. One player will be sent home at the conclusion of each episode. Then, the last episode will consist of the final four players. The winner will take home the $100,000 grand prize.

Another main difference between this new spin-off show and a typical season of Big Brother is that Julie will not be a part of it. In fact, there will be no host for Big Brother Reindeer Games. Instead, past Big Brother players Jordan Lloyd, Derek Xiao and Tiffany Mitchell will be featured on the show as "Santa's Elves." Jordan won Big Brother 11 and later returned to the game for season 13 while both Derek and Tiffany competed in season 23. Although they are not technically hosting the show as a whole, it is assumed they will be hosting the competitions rather than competing in them.

It is unclear when the cast for the new Big Brother spin-off show will be released. Based off of the premiere date, filming is assumed to start taking place not long after Thanksgiving. Although the show will last two weeks, filming will more than likely take much less time. Since it will all be prerecorded, they will more than likely film more than one episode in a day. Or, film for six days straight, recording one episode a day. Big Brother Reindeer Games will premiere on Monday, December 11 on CBS with the finale set to air on Thursday, December 21.