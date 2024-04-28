With the milestone 25th season recently coming to an end, Big Brother has been on the air for over 20 years. Throughout the 25 seasons, the show has grown and evolved. In doing so, it has created its own vocabulary of words used solely within the game. From showmances to slop, Big Brother has grown its own dictionary worth of terminology that must be known not only to play the game, but also to watch the show.

Although Big Brother has changed a lot since it first premiered in 2000, the overall format of the show has remained the same. Each week, one player wins the power for the week. With the earned power comes the responsibility of nominating two houseguests for eviction. Then, the two nominees, the person in power, and three players of random draw all compete for the Power of Veto. At the end of the week, the houseguests secretly vote on which of the two nominees will be sent home. While it sounds pretty straight forward, there is so much more to it to be successful in the game, like understanding all the terminology used throughout the season.

Big Brother Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS

Showmance

Image via CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Showmance was one of the Big Brother terms that was created the earliest in the show. First originating during season 2 by Big Brother legend Will Kirby, the term showmance is used to describe a romantic relationship formed while living inside the house. At the time, Will created this term on Big Brother to describe his relationship with fellow houseguest Shannon Dragoo.

Since then, the term has been used all throughout reality television. Typically, these relationships are short-lived and do not continue on into the real world at the conclusion of the season. However, there have been a handful of showmances that have evolved into weddings and children.

Have-Not

Image via CBS

Have-nots were first established early on in the show. Each week the houseguests would not only compete for power, but they would also compete for a comfortable living situation for the week. Players that lost this additional competition would become have-nots. This meant they were forced to be on a strict diet for the week, only take cold showers and sleep in the most uncomfortable room in the house.

This room was designed specifically for the have-nots with the intention of being extremely uncomfortable, resulting in lack of sleep. After season 15, the show did away with the additional weekly competition. Instead, the have-nots are chosen either at random, based off of the losing players in the Head of Household competition or simply by the decision of the Head of Household.

Slop

Image via CBS

One of the rules of being a have-not for the week is that you are forced to eat a strict diet. At first, this diet solely consisted of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. However, the strict diet later evolved to a can of slop during the first All-Star season in 2006. Slop is an oatmeal-like food made up of oats, protein powder and water.

Once slop was introduced, have-nots were no longer allowed to eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, or any other foods. Occasionally, Big Brother will gift have-nots with an additional food they are allowed to eat for the week; however, it is typically a very random food such as lollipops or a strange type of fish. Over the years, have-nots have become quite creative in how they make their slop. In fact, some have even found a way to make this infamous meal into cookies.

The Block

Image via CBS

When the term "the block" is used in an episode of Big Brother, it is in reference to the two eviction chairs. Typically, the term is used in a sentence like, "They are both sitting on the block this week." Players that find themselves on the block are at risk of being evicted from the game, and it's not a comfortable spot for the houseguests.

No one wants to be sitting on the block come eviction night. Luckily, the houseguests that are put on the block at the start of the week have a chance of taking themselves off of the block prior to eviction night. One of the two players remaining on the block come eviction night will in fact be evicted from the game; however, there have been a few game twists in the past that have actually saved both players from eviction.

Blindside

Image via CBS

No one wants to be blindsided in the Big Brother game, especially by their close allies. To be blindsided means to be left in the dark, and ultimately shocked, by a game decision. For example, this past season, Jag Bains blindsided both America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger by nominating them both as replacement nominees during a season twist, ultimately breaking up their showmance.

The most common blindside in the Big Brother game is when the Head of Household shocks the houseguests with who they choose as a replacement nominee. This can lead to a lot of hurt feelings and dissapointment, but for viewers, it's one of the best ascpects of Big Brother. Everyone looks forward to the eventual blindside; and when it happens, fireworks often fly.

Backdoor

Image via CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Blindsides and backdoors go hand in hand. A backdoor is when the Head of Household replaces one of the current nominees with a different houseguest following the Power of Veto competition. In this case, the replacement nominee is always the target of the week, and what a tense week it will be.

Usually, players use the backdoor tactic when there is a large physical threat they want to get out of the game. If that threat was not chosen to play in the Power of Veto or, by some chance, lost the competition, it is the perfect opportunity to get them out of the game. Many times, backdoor plans come as a shock to the majority of the house as well as the targeted houseguest.

Alliance

Image from CBS

Alliance is the most common Big Brother terminology. Alliance is simply a word used for players that are working together in the game. This can be anywhere from two players to eight players. Most times, when players agree to work together, they give their alliance a name.

When players go down in Big Brother history for their strong game play, they are often remembered by their alliance name. Typically, numerous alliances are formed throughout the season, but only some of them actually make it to the end of the game. Alliances begin forming on the first night inside the house. Then, as the game goes on, players will find themselves in many different alliances, some with the same people and some with different players.

Blood On My Hands

Image via CBS

Another common term that stems from Big Brother but is used on other reality shows as well is "blood on my hands." When players make dirty game moves, they fear getting "blood on their hands." In simple terms, getting blood on their hands means the player making the game move would upset one or more other houseguests which could potentially make themselves a target in the long run.

While the houseguest first comes into the Big Brother house looking to forge friendships (and showmances), this is, first-and-first, a competition, and sometimes, in order to stay in the game, a houseguerst will need to get "blood on their hands" from time-to-time.

Floater

Image via CBS

When players fear getting blood on their hands, they tend to back away from being involved with major game-play. Players that are not involved in the game-play and, at times, are not even in any alliances are labeled as floaters. Because they are quiet and do not get involved in the drama, they are often times overlooked when it comes to making nominations.

Or, other times, they will be used as a pawn to get a big threat out of the game. There have been some floaters that have made it all the way to the end of the game, and that is a position themselves in a nice spot in the Big Brother house by staying out of all of the major drama.

Comp Beast

Image via CBS.

It is both a blessing and a curse to be a comp beast in the Big Brother game. A comp beast is a player that excels in nearly every competition, whether it be physical or mental. Because they are so good at the competitions, these players typically win a majority of the power week after week.

Unfortunately for them, this also makes them a large target in the game, especially if they return for a second season of the game. The comp beast may be one of the strongest players in the game, but that doesn't mean that they will have the easiest ticket to the finale.

Pawn

Image via CBS

When a floater, or any player, is used as a pawn, it means that even though they are being nominated, they are not the target. Although this initially sounds reassuring, there is a saying that has evolved over the many seasons of Big Brother that says, "The pawns always go home."

This is because often times, although the player is initially intended to be a pawn, other houseguests find reasons as to why it would be more beneficial to evict them instead of the initial target, resulting in their eviction. In short, although it seems like it's good to be a pawn, it can be deciving, as they very well may be signing their own one-way ticket out of the Big Brother house.

HOH & POV

Image from CBS

HOH is the abbreviation for Head of Household. This is the player that controls the power in the game each week. They are also responsible for naming the two nominees as well as any potential replacement nominees. POV is the abbreviation for Power of Veto.

The Power of Veto is won during the second competition of the week and can be used to take one of the nominees off the block. The winner of the power can not be used as a replacement nominee, making these comepetitions a must-watch from week-to-week.

Zingbot

Image via CBS

Zingbot is one of the most iconic Big Brother competitions. The main part of the competition is a robot named Zingbot. Zingbot first made its appearance during season 12, and every season since, the robot breaks into the Big Brother house to pay the houseguests a visit.

During his visit, Zingbot "zings", or makes fun of, each of the remaining houseguests. Then, following his zings, a Power of Veto competition will take place, hosted by Zingbot himself. The Zingbot is an essential part of the reality spectical that is Big Brother, and viewers simply can't get enough of this sassy robot.

Season 25 of Big Brother can be streamed on Paramount +.

