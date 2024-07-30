The Big Picture The iconic reality TV show Big Brother UK returned after a 5-year hiatus with a brand new logo.

The 2024 logo features a vibrant multicolored design on a yellow background showcasing the original social experiment.

Last year's hosts, AJ Odudu and Will Best, will return as the new season of Big Brother is set to air on ITV2 and ITVX in autumn.

UK's Big Brother is back! After its return to television after its 5-year absence, the reality TV series was renewed for its 21st series on ITV2. To celebrate, the show released a brand new Big Brother logo that's different to its predecessors.

Big Brother UK has always changed its eye logo as each new season has been announced. The 2024 logo was revealed on ITV's X account, with the caption "The original social experiment is back." This year's eye is placed in front of a strong yellow background, with the logo itself coated in multicolored paint, with some of it dripping down. It also revealed that the show will be broadcast on ITV2 and ITVX this autumn.

According to Digital Spy, last year's hosts, AJ Odudu and Will Best, will be returning to the show to keep an eye on the new housemates. Details of this year's contestants have yet to be revealed. Big Brother returned in October 2023 on ITV after Series 19 finished airing on November 2018 on Channel 5. Yahoo News reported that the hiatus was caused due to poor ratings and Chanel 5 unable to reach a deal with Endemol Shine. Fortunately, it found a new home in 2023 on ITV, as housemates stayed in the house for 42 days and Jordan Sangha won the 20th series.

‘Big Brother’ Is a Worldwide Phenomenon

Big Brother was first broadcast in The Netherlands in 1999 before it was syndicated internationally. Created by John de Mol Jr, the show consisted of housemates who live together, but are isolated from the outside world. Their everyday activities are filmed and broadcast for all to see. Throughout the show, housemates are eliminated until one remains and wins a cash prize.

It wasn't long until other countries began their production, and introduced different versions of the show, such as "Teen Edition," where teenagers were sent in, or "Celebrity Edition." The UK version began its broadcast in July 2000, where 11 housemates went in and stayed for 64 days, resulting in 52 episodes and Craig Phillips winning the first series.

The U.S. began its production of Big Brother in 2000 and is still being broadcast on CBS to this day. The show is currently airing its 26th season, with 16 houseguests entering the Big Brother house. Recently, people have noticed Angela Murray appearing on the show when she has already been a contestant for other programs, such as The Price Is Right, Let's Make a Deal, and House Calls with Dr. Phil.

Big Brother UK Series 21 is scheduled to air on ITV in October 2024. Follow Collider for more updates. The U.S. version of Big Brother currently airs on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+.

Big Brother (UK) Contestants from various backgrounds are placed in a house where they live together, isolated from the outside world, with every move recorded by cameras. The housemates participate in tasks and challenges designed to test their teamwork and individual skills. Each week, they nominate fellow contestants for eviction, and the viewing public votes on who should be eliminated. The process continues until only one contestant remains, winning the competition. Release Date July 14, 2000 Cast Marcus Bentley , Davina McCall , Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace , Pete Bennett , Glyn Wise , Richard Newman , Imogen Thomas , Mikey Dalton Main Genre Reality Seasons 20 Creator(s) John de Mol

