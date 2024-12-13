We’ve seen our fair share of disastrous twists on Big Brother, from BB16 and BB17’s Battle of The Block competition, to The Saboteur in BB12. Some twists may seem good in theory, but just didn't work when put into play. However, one of the worst twists I think Big Brother has ever introduced, and for some reason continues to bring back, is mixing new and returning players. A complete all-star cast has proven to work really well, but for me when newbies and vets play against each other, it has almost always ended with the vets on top. Five of Big Brother’s twenty-two seasons have featured this twist, which fundamentally gives the vets unfair advantages over the newbies.

In BB11, the houseguests played the game in four “cliques”. Four returning players represented each of the cliques, and should their clique win the first competition, they would enter the game and win Head of Household. Jessie Goderz from BB10 won his way back into the house, and not only that, he was automatically crowned the first HOH. That is a huge advantage, as you get the first opportunity to create alliances and get a sense of where the houseguests stand, without the threat of getting evicted week one. Jessie did not win the season, but he did make it to the jury.

‘Big Brother’ Pitted New And Returning Players Against Each Other In Five Seasons

BB13 featured the “duos” twist, where the houseguests picked a partner they had to compete against. In addition to the four new duos, three “dynamic” or veteran duos entered the house. Returning player Rachel Reilly ended up winning the season. BB13 also featured many additional twists, including the Golden Key, which made it seem like the production wanted a vet to win the season. Big Brother brought back returning players yet again for BB14, but this time four returning players acted as coaches to the new players. As coaches, the four vets were unable to play in the HOH and POV competitions, and could not be nominated for eviction, allowing them to coast their way through the first two weeks of the game. Dan Gheesling, the winner of BB10, made it to the final two.

BB18 brought back four returning players to compete against twelve newbies. Like BB11 and BB14, the players were split into teams with one vet on each team. This season saw three of the four vets at least make it to the jury, with James Huling in the final three, and Nicole Franzel taking the crown. Finally in BB19, Paul Abrahamian returned as the sole returning houseguest. When Paul entered the house, he was given immunity bracelets to give to other houseguests of his choosing. This twist gave him the advantage of immediately creating allies. He also had the Pendant of Protection, which gave him immunity for three weeks. It’s no surprise he made it to the final two for the second time.

The Returning Players Always Have The Advantage In Big Brother

Season after season, Big Brother has proved that vets have a huge advantage compared to the newbies. First, they have played the game before, and have learned which strategies work and which don't. Vets also have the upper hand because when they play with each other, they can instantly band together, whereas the newbies have to start from square one. You would think vets would walk in with a giant target on their back, but it’s turned out quite the opposite. Many newbies tend to flock towards working with the vets because they are starstruck and want to work with their idols. Production also seems to vouch for vets to go far in the game. Whether it was the golden key in BB13, the coaches in BB14 or the teams in BB18, the season’s twists give veterans advantages. Veterans also enter the show with a fan base, so if there are any “America Votes” twists, the vets have a far greater chance of winning the vote. The newbies don’t get a chance to create a huge fan base, as they are overshadowed by the vets.

I’m hoping that Big Brother has finally gotten the memo that mixing new and returning players in the house is disastrous. BB11, 13, 14, 18, and 19 are among the most hated seasons by fans, primarily because the game felt rigged towards the vets. They need to choose one or the other; a full all-star cast, or a brand-new one. Stream Big Brother in the U.S. on Paramount Plus.

