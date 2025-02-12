For over two decades, Big Brother has been a staple of reality television, proving to be a juggernaut in the genre, especially throughout the 2000s. However, over the last five years, their total viewership has steadily declined, falling behind many of their competitors, such as Survivor or The Traitors, which have continued to draw substantial numbers throughout the 2020s. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Brother was already beginning to fall beneath the five million viewer threshold, but the most recent seasons have posted the worst total viewership in the program's history. There is no doubt that strong competition and newer reality television series are stealing some of Big Brother's ratings, but the format of the show has also become one of its biggest downfalls.

When Did 'Big Brother' Began to Lose its Audience?

According to TV Series Finale, Big Brother averaged 4,269,000 viewers for its 21st season in 2019, which was considered a disappointment due to pulling in over six million viewers for many seasons throughout the 2010s. Although posting over four million is impressive on cable, the real concern was Big Brother's inability to draw the same audience as shows like Survivor or The Amazing Race, which consistently averaged six million viewers a week. However, where many reality television shows have either maintained or grown their audience since the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Brother has only continued to lose viewers. Last year, the show returned for its 26th season, and despite introducing a theme surrounding artificial intelligence, Big Brother only managed to average 2,783,000 viewers, making it the least-watched season in the show's history.

On the surface, drawing over 2.5 million viewers in 2024 would be seen as a positive for many cable networks due to the rise of streaming services and the number of households that engaged in cord-cutting. However, its average viewership is still unacceptable compared to its rivals, who are finding success on multiple platforms. Reality competitions like The Traitors, Love Island, and RuPaul's Drag Race have not only gained popularity from the uniqueness of their programming but also have been made available on several streaming services. Big Brother is on Paramount+ but fails to be featured on more subscribed services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video like many of the previous shows. That said, the primary factor behind Big Brother's inability to grow its audience is likely due to the repetitive nature of its format.

'Big Brother' is a High Maintenance Show