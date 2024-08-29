If there's one thing viewers learned is nothing is worse than a woman scorned. Especially when you steal her charcuterie! Five weeks in and Tucker Des Lauriers is emerging as the player of the season. His dominance in the game has helped to dismantle a majority alliance by rallying the troops against his perceived targets. As the numbers continue to dwindle, The Pentagon alliance is almost gone. Who will the next target be?

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother has been entertaining audiences since 2000. The hit reality program brings a group of Houseguests together as they coexist and battle it out for power, safety, and advantages. Oh, and their every move is captured by cameras and microphones. There's truly nowhere to escape! With twists and turns at every corner, Big Brother 26 is proving that big moves make excellent television.

9 When is 'Big Brother 26' on TV?

Expect the unexpected because the Big Brother schedule keeps adjusting depending on your time zone. Right now, Big Brother 26 will air every Wednesday at Thursday at 8:00 pm and Sunday at 9:30 pm EST/ 9:00pm PST on CBS. Be sure to check your local stations, as certain events may affect Big Brother air times. This week, Wednesday will be a two-hour episode.

8 Where Can You Stream 'Big Brother 26'?

Big Brother 26 will be available to watch live on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Paramount+ Essential is available for $5.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $11.99 a month. Right now, both options are available with a free week free for new subscribers!

7 Where Can You Watch the 'Big Brother' Live Feeds?

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the Big Brother Live Feeds. Paramount+ Essential is available for $5.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $11.99 a month. With both options, you can try Paramount+ free for a week! Pluto TV is free when you set up a profile!

6 Who Won HoH Week 5?

Following the blindside of Cedric Hodges, the house was reset as the remaining members of The Pentagon were gunning to get Tucker Des Lauriers out of the house. The challenge was a Big Brother classic, the wall challenge. After being blasted with water and slime, the competitors had to hang on in order to win Head of Household. It ended up coming down to rivals Tucker and Quinn Martin. Quinn attempted to cut a deal with Tucker to throw him the competition. It was no use. Tucker knew better and rejected it. Once again, Tucker prevailed and won Head of Household.

5 Who Was Nominated Week 5?

With Tucker having power, a new alliance formed known as Sixth Avenue, comprised of Angela Murray, Joseph Rodriguez, Kimo Apaka, T'Kor Clottey, Rubina Bernabe, and Tucker. The Pentagon knew that they were going to be a target for Tucker this week. With Quinn assuming he was the biggest target for Target, but Tucker had some bigger fish to fry. Quinn was told that he would be going up as a pawn as his main target this week was Brooklyn Rivera. In the end, three members of the Pentagon found themselves on the block, Quinn, Brooklyn, and Cam Sullivan-Brown.

4 Who Won the Power of Veto?

With his eyes set on evicting Brooklyn, Tucker alerted Quinn that he would take him off the block and use the veto on him if he wins the Power of Veto competition. This plan became even more prominent when Tucker was alerted by Joseph that the Pentagon alliance did in fact exist with Brooklyn and Chelsie Baham as the head of the snake. When it came to selecting players for Veto, Joseph was pulled as well as Tucker's choice, Makensy Manbeck. Another Big Brother classic returned: Hide-N-Go Veto. In this challenge, the players had to hide their "memory card" in a secret spot in the house. Each player would then go in and try to find it. The "memory card" that does not get found means that player wins Veto. As history has shown, this challenge often means the house gets ransacked. And Brooklyn was the culprit of this. In the end, it didn't matter. Tucker won again. With six victories in the eight competitions he's competed in, Tucker is becoming a monster in the house. His threat level is huge, but will anyone be able to get him out?

With Tucker holding the Power of Veto, he was ready to keep the players on their toes once again. To ensure that his target goes home, Tucker decided to honor his agreement with Quinn and remove him from the block. With a new nominee needed, Tucker decided to put up the final member of The Pentagon up, Chelsie. That means, going into eviction night, one of Cam, Brooklyn, or Chelsie would be walking out of the house. In his speech, Tucker decided to blow up the Pentagon, exposing multiple alliances in the process. With everything out in the open, it seemed as if there was a clear-cut answer of who would be talking to Julie on eviction night.

3 Who Was Evicted Fifth from the 'Big Brother' House?

Chelsie was shocked to find herself on the block, but she had some numbers already on her side. Without her knowledge, some of Tucker's new allies wanted to be sure he didn't have side alliances going on. Led by T'kor and Rubina, they ensured should Chelsie be left with Cam following the AI Arena, they would keep Chelsie in the house as Cam was seemingly getting closer to Tucker. But that wouldn't matter once the results were revealed for the AI Arena. In the AI Arena, "Digital Decryption" found Cam, Brooklyn, and Chelsie had to unscramble a word puzzle and then match it to an AI image in their booths. Chelsie was victorious, saving herself from eviction. It would now officially be down to Cam or Brooklyn to be evicted.

Upon having one last shot to save themselves, Julie encouraged Cam and Brooklyn to scramble and campaign for votes. Rather than taking anyone into private rooms, Brooklyn took the opportunity to try to blow up Tucker's game. She offered to be the pawn if they let her stay in the game. Her last minute pitch didn't work. Brooklyn was evicted by a vote of 8-1. Chelsie was the sole vote for Cam.

2 What Are the Fans Saying About 'Big Brother 26'?

Fans are LOVING Sixth Avenue!

Hide-N-Go Veto made waves online.

Brooklyn has gotten very little love from the fans.

Joseph is getting love for his comedic moment with Julie.

More mothers on BB!

1 What You Missed From the 'Big Brother' Live Feeds

Angela learned to twerk!

Things are getting spicy with Tubina!

Tucker versus Brooklyn was much longer than what the show gave viewers.