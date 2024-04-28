Big Brother season 25 came to an end in November when Jag Bains was crowned the winner of the milestone season. Throughout his time competing on the show, he proved himself to be a strong competitor both physically and socially. Jag adds to the long list of competition beasts that have also won a season of Big Brother.

First premiering in 2000, there have been a lot of players to compete inside the Big Brother house over the years but only 25 of them have walked away a winner. There is no doubt that Big Brother is one of the most grueling reality TV competitions. In addition to the draining physical competitions, these players have to be cut off from the real world for up to 100 days. Therefore, it takes a lot of physical and mental strength to excel in this game, which makes the large cash prize worth it.

Big Brother Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS

11 Jag Bains

Winner of Season 25

Image via CBS

The most recent player to win a season of Big Brother is Jag Bains. During his time competing on the show, Jag worked closely with both Matt Klotz and Bowie Jane Ball. Jag also made Big Brother history by becoming the first ever Sikh-Punjabi player to win the game, as well as for having the most Power of Veto wins in one season. Although it has only been two months since his big win, Jag has been keeping quite busy. He has reunited with his former “Mafia” alliance members on numerous occasions and even rung in the new year with them when they hosted an event at a club in Canada. Jag has also spent some much-needed time with his family, who he is very close with.

While many past Big Brother winners start working with brands following their time inside the famous house, Jag has yet to secure his first endorsement. In November, Jag was honored on the field at a University of Washington football game, which is where he graduated from. Jag has also made it a point to make time for charity work. At Thanksgiving, the season 25 winner worked closely with the fundraiser Christmas & Holiday Baskets to help local families in need. He was also a guest speaker at a Special Olympics event. Most recently, Jag has let his musical talents shine as he shared a video of him singing in a recording studio, according to his Instagram account.

10 Taylor Hale

Winner of Season 24

Image via CBS

Another Big Brother winner to make history was Taylor Hale. When Taylor secured the $750K grand prize during season 24, she became the first African-American female to do so. Additionally, Taylor was the first player to ever win the season as well as America’s Favorite Player. In December, Taylor returned to the Big Brother house to compete in the show’s brand-new spin-off, Big Brother Reindeer Games. She ultimately came in second place in the holiday rendition of the competition.

Taylor’s career took off after leaving the Big Brother house as a winner. According to her Instagram page, she has been given the opportunity to work with numerous brands. Additionally, Taylor has secured a job as a host for Entertainment Tonight. In fact, she got to interview Jag, along with some of the other season 25 houseguests, following the conclusion of the season. Unfortunately, not long after her time inside the Big Brother house came to an end, she and her showmance partner turned real-life boyfriend, Joseph Abdin, called it quits on their relationship. The two have, however, remained friends.

9 Xavier Prather

Winner of Season 23

Image via CBS

After being a part of one of the most historic alliances in Big Brother history, "The Cookout", Xavier Prather became the first African-American winner of the show. Similar to Taylor, the season 23 winner also competed in Big Brother: Reindeer Games this past December, during which he came in fourth place. Additionally, Xavier also competed in the first season of The Challenge: USA.

Despite winning $750K, Xavier still works as an attorney; however, he has also dabbled in some modeling as well, In August 2023, Xavier was a keynote speaker at the Wisconsin IT Symposium. Following his time away competing inside the Big Brother house, Xavier found himself in a new relationship with his now fiancé, Kenzie Hansen. Xavier proposed to Kenzie in Grand Rapids, Michigan back in May 2023. It is unclear when the two plan on tying the knot.

8 Cody Calafiore

Winner of Season 22

Image via CBS.

Competition beast and Big Brother legend, Cody Calafiore, became a winner his second time competing on the show. Cody first entered the Big Brother house in 2014 when he came in second place in season 16. He later returned for the All-Star season in 2020, during which he took home the grand prize. In January 2023, Cody competed in the brand-new reality show, The Traitors. Most recently, Cody also competed in Big Brother: Reindeer Games. To the surprise of many fans, Cody was one of the first players eliminated from the game.

After securing the large cash prize at the conclusion of the All-Star season, Cody used some of his earnings to buy an engagement ring for his now fiancé Cristie Laratta. Cody got down on one knee in October 2022. This past June, Cody competed in the TST 7v7 inaugural soccer tournament. One of Cody’s main focuses has been his podcast with season 16 winner and fellow "Hitman" alliance member Derrick Levasseur. The two started the Winners Circle Podcast in 2021 after Cody too became a winner. They use the platform to discuss seasons of Big Brother as they are taking place, as well as to interview past players.

7 Jackson Michie

Winner of Season 21

Image via CBS

One of the most controversial players to ever win Big Brother is season 21’s Jackson Michie. Despite winning, Jackson was disliked by many fans for allegedly making racist remarks while competing inside the house. Needless to say, Jackson has not been asked to return to the famous house like many of the other past winners have.

Luckily, Jackson has seemingly bettered his life since fans watched him compete on the show in 2019. Jackson has been working on his physical, mental and spiritual health by taking the time to focus on working out as well as practicing and preaching his religious beliefs. Following the conclusion of the season, he and his showmance partner turned real life girlfriend, Holly Allen, went through a messy breakup. He later began dating his now wife, Caitlin Michie. Jackson got down on one knee in March 2023 before the couple later tied the knot in July of the same year.

6 Kaycee Clark

Winner of Season 20

Image via CBS

Another former winner that has yet to make a second appearance inside the Big Brother house is season 20 winner Kaycee Clark. Although her time competing on Big Brother was seemingly one and done, Kaycee did go on to compete on MTV’s The Challenge. Kaycee was on five seasons of the show. Of the four seasons, Kaycee was a finalist in three of them, winning one.

Currently residing in Arizona, Kaycee works as a personal development and fitness coach. Like many of the other former winners, Kaycee too went on to find love. In September 2023, Kaycee and her then girlfriend Nany Carmen got engaged in Thailand. Being an alum of The Real World: Las Vegas, Nany too competed on The Challenge alongside Kaycee.

5 Josh Martinez

Winner of Season 19

Image via CBS

Known for his loudness and crying, Josh Martinez holds the title of winner of Big Brother 19. After becoming $500K richer, Josh continued his reality TV career. He went on to compete on five seasons of MTV’s The Challenge and also competed on The Challenge: USA season 2. Most recently, Josh returned to the Big Brother house for Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

In addition to continuing his reality TV career on these other shows, Josh has also done a ton of traveling since his Big Brother win. He has visited places such as Greece, Costa Rica, Amsterdam, Mexico and more. When Josh isn’t traveling or competing on a reality TV show, he is working on his physical physique inside the gym. This is no surprise considering how strong Josh has proved himself to be in some of the competitions he has endured over the years.

4 Nicole Franzel

Winner of Season 18

Image via CBS

One of the best female Big Brother players to ever compete on the show was season 18’s winner, Nicole Franzel. This was Nicole’s second time on the show. She first entered the game during season 16, before returning and ultimately winning two summers later. Nicole then returned yet again for the All-Star season in 2020, during which she came in third place. Most recently, Nicole became the first ever winner of Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

Following her win in 2016, Nicole began dating her now husband and fellow Big Brother 18 alum Victor Arroyo. The couple competed together on The Amazing Race in 2019, during which they came in fourth place. Nicole and Victor tied the knot in March 2021 before later welcoming their first child into the world in July of the same year. Since then, Nicole has become a stay-at-home mom while also launching her own boutique called Franny & The Fox.

3 Steve Moses

Winner of Season 17

Image via CBS

One of the more quiet former Big Brother winners is season 17’s Steve Moses. 31, Unlike most past Big Brother players and winners, Steve has a small following of just over 2,000 followers on Instagram. He also rarely posts on social media. Additionally, Steve did not go on to compete in any other reality show.

According to his Twitter account, which he is much more active on than Instagram, Steve is a small business owner; however, it is unclear what the business is. Not much else has been revealed after Moses' time in the Big Brother house.

2 Derrick Levasseur

Winner of Season 16

Image via CBS

One of the best and most strategic players to ever win the show was season 16’s Derrick Levasseur. As previously mentioned, Derrick has since started a podcast with fellow Hitman alliance member Cody Calafiore. Since competing on the show, Derrick has stepped away from the police force and started his own private investigation group.

He has also started his own true-crime podcast in addition to his podcast with Cody. Above all else, Derrick’s main priority is his family. Derrick has been married to his wife Jana for over 10 years, and the happy couple has two daughters.

1 Andy Herren

Winner of Season 15

Image via CBS

10 years ago, Andy Herren was crowned the winner of Big Brother 15. After his big win, Andy resumed his career as a teacher for a few years. According to ET, he returned to Chicago where he previously taught and went on to teach a course on reality TV at Columbia College.

He later left his teaching career to become a full-time dog walker. Andy is also quite active on social media and will often live-tweet seasons of Big Brother as well as other big pop culture events. Andy is fully immersed in the Big Brother universe, and he has certainly staked his claim as one of the most beloved houseguests in the history of the series.

Sources: Jag Bains/ Instagram, Taylor Hale/ Instagram, Xavier Prather/ Instagram, Cody Calafiore/ Instagram, Jackson Michie/ Instagram, Kaycee Clark/ Instagram, Josh Martinez/ Instagram, Nicole Franzel/ Instagram, Steve Moses/ Instagram, Steve Moses/ Twitter, Derrick Levasseur/ Instagram, ET.

Season 25 of Big Brother and Big Brother Reindeer Games are both available for streaming on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+

KEEP READING: The 10 Best 'Big Brother' Winners, Ranked