Big Brother is a reality TV game of strategy, and most houseguests who have come in through the 25 seasons and counting have played with some type of strategy. For some, that includes scheming, lying, manipulating, and leading others, an important aspect of the game. For others, including a few who won their seasons, they played a laid-back game as a “floater” who didn’t ruffle feathers. But they either stepped up to the plate in the end when it mattered most, or played a solid social game that secured them a win.

Every season, however, there are also players who don’t do much at all. They are expendable numbers in the background for votes or to be used as a pawn, so a group can more easily remove their real target. There are always players who are disliked because of their behavior or things they are caught saying on the live feed, but the worst Big Brother players, when it comes down strictly to gameplay, made horrible moves in the game. Some even thought they were running the show, oblivious to what was really going on. So, let's rank the worst players on Big Brother, based on their performance.

10 Derek Frazier

Season 23

Derek does get some credit for being involved in the creation of The Cookout alliance, which went on to become one of the most successful alliances in Big Brother history. The plan was masterful, but it wasn’t really his. It was Tiffany’s plan. Being part of it, however, made Derek think that he was in a position of power when he never was.

Basically, Derek was a number and pawn for the Cookout, which used him to further the game of the other members. He often butted heads with Tiffany, a player some fans consider a legend in the game, and once told Azah that he “carried” her through the game. That left viewers scratching their heads as to how he thought he had any influence or possessed any strategic game play. Even when he coasted to the end, Derek thought he had a chance to win, completely unaware that any of the moves he claimed to have masterminded were not his.

9 Lydia Tavera

Season 11

Even though Lydia lasted all the way to the jury, and was even part of a big alliance, she was not focused on the game in the way she should be. She became obsessed with Jessie, shedding tears when he was sent home. She even implied she wanted to be voted out, so she could be with him.

Lydia never won a Head of Household or Power of Veto competition, proving her physical gameplay was lacking as well. But her worst moves were abandoning the people she was working with to blindly follow Jessie, even leading her close friend Kevin to follow suit. That ultimately led to her demise when she had so many opportunities to be in a stronger position had she kept her head in the game.

8 Jenn Arroyo

Season 14

Often described as one of the most noted “floaters” in Big Brother history, Jenn didn’t do much of anything while in the house. She didn’t talk strategy with anyone, didn’t win competitions, and though she was part of Team Boogie, her only semblance of gameplay was when she teamed up with Frank Eudy, who was a strong physical competitor but on the outs with many in the house.

Arguably her worst move, however, was falling under the spell of Dan Gheesling, a Big Brother legend and one of the best winners. She used her Power of Veto win to take him off the block, completely unaware that she had been manipulated. The following week, her ally Frank was put up on the block and sent home, and a few weeks later, she followed him out the door, too.

7 Meg Maley

Season 17

Meg was sweet, kind, and well liked in the house. But she performed poorly in competitions and chose the wrong side of the house with which to align. Most notably, she became close with James Huling, who was a big target for the house’s leader, Vanessa Rousso. As a result, when James won the POV to get himself off the block, Meg went home instead.

What’s ironic is that Meg actually went out of her way to keep Vanessa, the person who eventually turned on her. Even when others tried to tell Meg what was going on, she refused to listen and did not pick up on the truth. She even once voiced that she didn’t think there were any alliances in the house at all. Even the fact that she was blindsided by the vote every week didn’t phase Meg. She never put two-and-two together to figure out she was trusting the wrong people.

6 Jozea Flores

Season 18

Jozea is the perfect example of an egotistical player who thinks he’s in charge when reality is nothing of the sort. He swore up and down that he was running the house without any evidence to back this up. He felt he was the leader and that, somehow, he was making moves he wasn’t actually making. He even went so far as to call himself a “messiah” in the house that everyone came to and leaned on.

From his imaginary alliances on the popular reality competition show to his generally unlikable attitude, it’s no surprise that Jozea was voted out early. Not surprisingly, he was completely blindsided, further proving his lack of awareness and giant ego. Jozea thought he was the top dog when he was just an expendable floater.

5 Raven Walton

Season 19

It’s tough to know where to begin with Raven. She was completely clueless throughout the game, only lasting as long as she did because she was aligned with the “popular” clique, which included the brawny guys who could win competitions. She spent all her time cozying up to her showmance Matt, and constantly annoying guests with her long list of supposed ailments and achievements, including claiming that she was a member of MENSA. But when it comes to gameplay, Raven was out in left field, believing that she and Matt were running the show. She called herself a “puppet master” and said she was “pulling the strings.” In reality, she didn’t do much of anything in the house and had no influence on decisions that were being made.

Raven was a follower who did whatever Paul told her to do, then tried to pass it off as though she was making the decisions of her own volition. Along with not winning competitors, she was nothing more than an extra vote for her alliance. But what makes her so bad is her inflated sense of power when she truly had none.

4 Devin Shepherd

Season 16

Devin Shepherd gets credit for trying to play hard and make moves. But he overplayed himself, and his strategy turned messy. He formed two big alliances, not realizing that at some point, those worlds would collide. He nominated a favorite houseguest that puzzled everyone, then delivered an emotional speech that effectively outed what he was doing behind the scenes.

He then proceeded to nominate his own alliance member, Zach, got into fights with others, and generally caused a ruckus in the house. He tried to expand an alliance to save someone who already had the votes to stay, completely unaware of what was going on. Devin played too hard, too fast for his own good.

3 Dustin Erikstrup

Season 8

One of the known truths in Big Brother is “the pawn always goes home.” This means when someone is told they are just being used as a pawn, a second person to sit next to the real target, a turn of events often leads to them going home instead. Dustin made the worst move possible by not only relenting to being a pawn when he was told by the HoH that they were putting him on the block, he actually volunteered to do it.

He was so convinced that Dick would go home instead, which was a baffling move, since Dustin didn’t do any due diligence to confirm that there was any evidence he had the votes to stay. Even Dustin realized how stupid his move was when he appeared shocked at the vote and was told that he had been evicted. He was too arrogant and overconfident to realize that he wasn’t in as good a position as he thought he was.

2 Lawon Exum

Season 13

Lawon goes down in history as one of the worst Big Brother players ever. He made the biggest mistake one could ever make in the game but took it to another level. He didn’t just agree to be a pawn, he actually asked to be evicted because he believed wholeheartedly that he would return to the game with some type of “special power.” Even if this was the case, why take the risk of having to come back?

While Big Brother has held Battle Back competitions that give evicted houseguests an opportunity to return, it's usually three or four people who have to compete. He was correct in that there was a competition in his season, but he didn’t win it. His move resulted in Rachel Reilly staying in the game, and she went on to win the season. Lawon essentially evicted himself without any logical reason to do so.

1 Marcellas Reynolds

Season 3

Mercellas is part of Big Brother history, in the worst possible way. He played way back in season 3, one of the show’s best seasons, but his play remains untouched as the worst. He followed everything Danielle told him to do. When he was betrayed, he cried revenge, but then, when the opportunity came, he made the boldest, dumbest move ever. He won the Veto and did not use it on himself. Not surprisingly, he went home.

It's a cardinal rule in Big Brother that when someone wins a Veto who is on the block, they use it on themselves. It’s a no-brainer, even if the person thinks they’re safe. He wasted the Veto, and was sent home; and while he is no longer haunted by this move, it’s still brought up to this day. When Red in season 25, for example, was seen on the live feeds saying he might not use the Veto on himself if he won it, the other houseguests who are fans of the show warned him about Marcellas and what happened the last time someone made such a critical error.

All seasons of Big Brother can be streamed on Paramount+ in the U.S.

