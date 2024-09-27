Big Brother is one of the most popular reality TV shows of all time. The show is currently in its 26th season, and in those 26 years, there have been many recurring games, bits, rules, and challenges in the show. Every season, Big Brother follows a new group of people that are put together in the Big Brother house. Each week, the houseguests vote someone out of the house, and the final houseguest is the winner, winning a large cash prize. The name of the show comes from the fact that the houseguests are constantly being recorded by tons of cameras and microphones. There are even live feeds for superfans who want to watch the houseguests between airings of the episodes.

Zingbot is a character that was introduced in Big Brother 12 back in 2010. Zingbot shows up by surpise to speak to the final eight remaining houseguests, and more particularly, to zing them. A zing is equivilant to a roast on each particular houseguest, and Zingbot does not hold back when dishing out these zings. Zingbot is a fan favorite, and every season, fans look forward to seeing what zings Zingbot will launch at the houseguests.

10 Andy's Ghostly Zing

Season 15

Image via CBS

Andy Herren was a houseguest in Big Brother 15, and was the winner of the season. Zingbot's zing for Andy was: "I think there's a ghost in the Big Brother House. It has a high-pitched wail, it's pasty white, and it loves to float...oh wait, that's just Andy. ZING!"

A "floater" is a term coined by the Big Brother community that refers to players that, rather than actively playing the game, just peacefully float along as long as they can. Zingbot's zing for Andy called out the fact that, at that point in the season, he was floating along in the game. Yet, Andy Herren had the last laugh when he won Big Brother 15.

9 Paul's Losing Zing

Season 19

Image via CBS

Paul Abrahamian was a houseguest in Big Brother 18, and was the runner-up of the season. Paul came back to the house in Big Brother 19, and Zingbot had a savage zing waiting for him. Zingbot's zing for Paul was: "Paul, last season you taught me so much, like how to have friendships, how to be pissed, and how to lose...half a million dollars! ZING! ZING ZING ZING! ZIIIIIIIIIING!"

Paul actually was the runner-up in Big Brother during both of his seasons, much to the dismay of many fans. So Zingbot's zing stung even more after Big Brother 19 than it did before! But, in this case, Zingbot was referring to the fact that Paul came in second during Big Brother 18. It's no doubt that Paul is an iconic Big Brother player, but Zingbot really came for blood with this dig at his loss.

8 Matt's Raven Zinger

Season 19

Image via CBS

Matthew Clines was a houseguest on Big Brother 19. He had a showmance with another houseguest, Raven Walton. Zingbot's zing to Matt was: "Matt, congrats on making it so far in the game. Especially since the only thing you've done is...Raven! ZING! ZING! ZING! ZING! ZIIIIIIIIIING!"

Showmances are something that occurs in just about every season of Big Brother. It makes sense when considering that, for months, the houseguests only have access to one another. But in the case of this zing, Zingbot not only came for Matt's showmance, but his game! Matt's gameplay was not one to be remembered, and Zingbot came for him in that respect. Yet, Matt was proud of his showmance with Raven and seemed very amused at his zing.

7 Danielle's Restraining Order Zing

Season 14

Image via CBS

Danielle Murphree was a houseguest on Big Brother 14. She had a showmance with another houseguest, Shane Meaney. Zingbot's zing to Danielle was: "Danielle, I hear Shane's going to give you a special gift after the season...a restraining order! ZING! ZING!"

There have been many showmances throughout Big Brother history, but this showmance between Danielle and Shane in Big Brother 14 was deemed weird by many fans. Danielle was seen by many as a stalker type, and Zingbot used that to his advantage in this zing. Danielle and Shane are no longer together. This particular zing led to an argument between the two. No matter how fans feel about these two particular houseguest, it is certain that Zingbot came in with fire for this one.

6 Liz's Austin Zinger

Season 17

Image via CBS

Liz Nolan was a houseguest on Big Brother 17. She had a showmance with another contestant, Austin Matelson. Zingbot's zing for Liz was: "Liz, you've become such an important part of Austin's life. Are you more excited to meet, his mom, his dad, or his...girlfriend? ZING! MIC DROP ZING!"

Another showmance came along in Big Brother with Liz and Austin in Big Brother 17. It seemed like a regular Big Brother showmance with nothing out of the ordinary. Except... for the fact that Austin, coming into the house, claimed to have a girlfriend! Awkward! Needless to say that Austin's relationship with his girlfriend did not last. Liz and Austin did date after the show, but also ultimately broke up, Liz claiming that the two are still friends.

5 Frankie's Sisterly Zinger

Season 16

Image via CBS

Frankie Grande was a houseguest on Big Brother 16. Zingbot's zing for Frankie was: "Frankie, that's a nice tan. But I'm surprised you get any sun at all, considering how much time you spend in...your sister's shadow! GRANDE ZING!"

This zing from Zingbot was one that was completely unique to Frankie Grande. Frankie Grande is the brother of the ultra famous Ariana Grande, and this was something that was brought up many times during his time in the Big Brother house. While Zingbot didn't come for Frankie's game or social life in the house, unlike many of the houseguests, this was a zinger to remember.

4 Zach's Pink Zinger

Season 16

Image via CBS

Zach Rance was a hosueguest on Big Brother 16. He got a zing directly from Kathy Griffin. Kathy's zing for Zach was: "What do you call someone who's not afraid to cry, wears pink and cuddles with men? You call them Zach. Zing m***********, zing."

There have been many ships by fans throughout Big Brother history, but Zankie, the pairing of Frankie Grande and Zach Rance in Big Brother 16, was one of the most popular. It got to the point where there were Zankie fanatics. But, Zach claimed to have no feelings for Frankie throughout his time in the house. Kathy Griffin's zing for Zach clearly got to him, as he seemed offended after. Years later, Zach did confirm that Zankie was real, and he also came out as bisexual. While this zing seemed to bother Zach at the time, he is hopefully now embracing his true self fully.

3 Victoria's Non-Zing

Season 16

Image via CBS

Victoria Rafaeli was a contestant on Big Brother 16. Victoria also got a zing directly from Kathy Griffin. Kathy's zing for Victoria, well, wasn't exactly a zing. It was: "Victoria, I would zing you, but I'm only supposed to zing people that are actually playing the game."

In Big Brother 16, Victoria was a peak example of a floater. Though she made it to the final three houseguests, there is no doubt that her game didn't compare to many of the other players in the season. This zing by Kathy Griffin was absolutely savage! The other houseguests found it absolutely hilarious, and craked up once Kathy delivered the zing. Victoria defended her game by saying that if she wasn't playing the game, she wouldn't have made it to the final eight players. So, are floaters really playing the game? Players like Andy proved that floating is a great strategy, but players like Victoria make it more unclear.

2 Cody's Christine Zing

Season 16

Image via CBS

Cody Calafiore was a houseguest on Big Brother 16, and was the runner-up of the season. Throughout the season, he had a flirtatious relationship with another houseguest, Christine Brecht. Zingbot's zing for Cody was: "Cody, you're such a nice guy. You haven't made any enemies this summer...except for maybe...Christine's husband! ZINGGGG! ZING ZING ZING!"

Yes, another Big Brother 16 zing! After careful consideration of every season's zings, Big Brother 16 just seemed to have a lot of great ones. This zing resembles the previously mentioned Liz and Austin situation, but it is even worse, as Christine was married! Cody and Christine had a very flirtatious relationship during Big Brother 16. It can be argued that none of it crossed the line, but many fans argue that the flirting and cuddling relationship did cross the line. Either way, Zingbot came for blood with this zing, bringing up Christine's husband without fear of making things awkward. He is a robot, after all.

1 Christmas' Jingle Zing

Season 19

Image via CBS

Christmas Abbott was a houseguest on Big Brother 19. During the season, she broke her foot. Zingbot came in hot with the most savage zing of all time for Christmas: "Christmas, you have such a good heart. I can guarantee you will find no coal in your stocking this holiday season. However, you will find... *to the tune of The Twelve Days of Christmas* Ten shattered bones, nine weeks in a cast, eight surgeries, seven more x-rays, six years of rehab, five titanium screws! Four hospitals, three pain pills, two crutches, and a guilty rodeo clown! ZIIIIIIIIIING! ZING ZING ZING! ZIIING!"

Christmas's zing in Big Brother 19 was the most savage zing of all time. During the season, Jason Dent accidentally broke her foot while they were dancing around, and he fell on her foot. Her foot was severely broken, and it was very sad for her as it would mean long-term healing as well as a huge disadvantage in the game. But, Zingbot came in and healed some of the sorrow with humor. Not only did Christmas get an entire song by Zingbot, but it was absolutely savage! Zingbot played on both her name and her injury, and it is a zing for the books.

