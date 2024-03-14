The Big Picture Apple TV+ introduces a new drama series, The Big Cigar, based on the captivating story of Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton.

Featuring an impressive ensemble cast, the series follows Newton's journey to Cuba with the help of famous producer Bert Schneider.

The series premieres on May 17, 2024 on Apple TV+.

Today, Apple TV+ offered an early glimpse at the first image for The Big Cigar, a fascinating new limited drama series. This show delves into the story of Huey P. Newton, a Black Panther leader, and his flight to Cuba. It draws inspiration from a significant magazine article with the same title. The Big Cigar will premiere worldwide on May 17, starting with the first two episodes. Following the premiere, viewers can expect new episodes every Friday until June 14. Don Cheadle will serve as an executive producer on the project, and direct the first two episodes of the series.

The show is brought to life by an impressive ensemble cast led by André Holland, and featuring performances by Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Moses Ingram, Rebecca Dalton, Olli Haaskivi, Jordane Christie, and Glynn Turman. As described in an article by Joshuah Bearman (known for Argo), who also takes on the role of executive producer, the story follows the thrilling saga of Huey Newton, co-founder of the Black Panther Party, who flees the FBI's clutches for Cuba with the help of legendary producer Bert Schneider, who was well known for his work producing hits like Easy Rider.

Their plan, cloaked under the guise of a fictitious film production, encounters mishaps at every turn, yet astonishingly, it's largely based on true events. Menchaca plays the character of Agent Sydney Clark, a no-nonsense lawyer turned undercover detective from Oklahoma. The involvement of Bearman makes sense, as the article and the story involved certainly bears a striking resemblance to that of Argo. The project found its showrunner in Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws, The Kings of Napa) with Jim Hecht (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) the man tasked with penning the premiere episode.

Who Was Huey P. Newton?

Close

Newton was an influential African American activist and co-founder of the Black Panther Party (BPP) in 1966 alongside Bobby Seale in Oakland, California. The BPP aimed to fight police brutality and provide community services, growing into a Marxist group advocating for Black empowerment. Newton, who earned a Ph.D. in social philosophy, faced legal issues and controversy throughout his life. Despite the challenges, his efforts remain a significant part of the civil rights movement's history. He was tragically killed in Oakland in a crime linked to drug disputes, leaving a complex legacy of striving for racial justice and community support.

The Big Cigar will premiere worldwide on Apple TV+ on May 17, running for six episodes, with a double-episode debut.