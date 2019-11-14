Exclusive Clip: ‘Big City Greens’ Season 2 Guest Might Just Make Cricket a Star

0

The Green Family is back! All new country-fried adventures in the big city await, and we have an exclusive clip from the upcoming season to share with you in celebration. Season 2 of the hit animated comedy-adventure series Big City Greens premieres Saturday, November 16th (9:30 a.m. EST/PST), on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW; you can also catch up with the first season on Disney+. Our exclusive clip comes from the first segment of the Season 2 premiere, titled “Cricket’s Kapowie!/Car Trouble”, and features guest star Thomas Middleditch. Here’s what you can look forward to in the premiere episode:

“Cricket’s Kapowie!” – Cricket earns a role in Big Coffee’s new TV commercial but loses his confidence. Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye) guest stars as Confident Stylist, Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) guest stars as director Donny Tinselton, and Anna Akana (Youth & Consequences) returns as café barista Gloria.

“Car Trouble” – When Bill trades his pickup truck in for a cutting-edge electric car, he gets more than he bargained for. Cheri Oteri (Saturday Night Live) guest stars as Gwendolyn Zapp.

Created and executive produced by brothers Chris and Shane Houghton, the series follows mischievous and optimistic 10-year-old Cricket Green who moves from the country to the big city with his wildly out-of-place family—older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. In addition to our exclusive clip, we also have a Season 2 tease from our interview with the Houghton Brothers; look for the full conversation tomorrow. Here’s a bit of what they had to say:

You mentioned some of the new additions and the changing dynamic for the family, but maybe you can tease some challenges that Cricket and the Green family might face in Season 2?

Chris Houghton: Oh yeah, definitely. We’ve now written over a hundred episodes of Big City Greens, which is insane to think about. They’re not all out on TV yet of course, but as you write more and more episodes, I think it’s easy for things to get weirder in the world of the show. In Season 1, we spent a lot of time establishing the family, establishing the characters and the relationships and everything. And in Season 2, we’ve gotten to play a lot more and really kind of poke and prod our characters and put them in weirder situations and see how they react to this or that. So it’s been a lot of fun. Do you want to give some specific teases?

Shane Houghton: Grandma poses as a swamp witch to try to scare away all of her neighbors. We have Remy getting brainwashed by a YouTube influencer. Gloria, the barista at the at Big Coffee right next door, gets stuck in an elevator with the Greens for a whole episode.

Chris Houghton: Cricket basically shaves his head accidentally and has to run and get the assistance of Jonathan Van Ness to fix his hairdo, which is weird worlds colliding. We’ve got so many cool guest stars coming up. We’ve got Cheri Oteri as playing this new kind of villainess character we have in the show named Gwendolyn Zapp and she’s kind of like a bizarre inventor from Silicon Valley, kind of Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerburg, Jeff Bezos, just kind of little kooky, but with lots of money working in tech. We have an episode that we have to animate a bunch of it in CG. It’s a video game episode, and so we get to see the Greens rendered in a 3D animation. Cricket goes feral in one episode, which is really wild and fun. There are so many just really weird and interesting ideas. It is everything that Season 1 was, but amped up. It’s funnier, it’s sweeter, it’s got it all.

I’m actually really surprised and very happy that we’ve been able to tell some of the stories and that Disney’s allowed us to go so crazy and weird and funny, if you liked Season 1, you’re really going to like Season 2. Oh and we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention our Christmas special. We have a half-hour episode that takes place during the holidays and it is a musical. We have seven songs and everybody in the Green family sings and it is really insane, Christopher Lloyd guest stars. There’s some stop-motion animation in it.

Shane Houghton: We really pull out all the stops for the Christmas episode and it is going to be good.

Additional guest stars for season two include NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, Alfred Molina, Christopher Lloyd, Jameela Jamil, Lucy Lawless, Jim O’Heir, Ed Begley Jr., Candace Kozak, Jason Maybaum and YouTube sensation SungWon Cho. The second season also includes a holiday musical featuring seven original songs and a video game-themed episode with CG animation.

Big City Greens stars Chris Houghton as Cricket Green, Artemis Pebdani as sweet Gramma Alice, Marieve Herington as quirky older sister Tilly Green, and Bob Joles as hard-working father Bill Green. The creative team includes Monica Ray and Natasha Kline as directors and Joachim Horsley as composer.

Big City Greens Season 2 premieres Saturday, November 16th at 9:30-10:00 A.M. EST. The series will also air every Saturday night beginning November 16 from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.Additionally, a new “Broken Karaoke” short titled “Disney Channel Deck the Halls” will debut in December on Disney Channel YouTube. The short will feature Tilly Green, Dr. Doofenschmirtz, Anne Boonchuy, Launchpad McQuack and Baymax.