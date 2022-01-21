Fans of Big City Greens, the biggest show currently airing on the Disney Channel, just got some big news, thanks to an exclusive from Deadline. Ahead of the premiere of the show’s third season on February 12, it has been announced that the show is getting not only a fourth season, but also a movie musical spinoff for both Disney Channel and Disney+.

With the fourth season order, the Emmy-winning animated series about a family moving from a farm in the country to a farm in the middle of a city will reach the milestone of having over a hundred episodes. The series is created by brothers Chris and Shane Houghton and is inspired by their childhood in the small rural town of St. Johns, Michigan, and their experiences after leaving their small town for college in big cities. Big City Greens premiered on the Disney Channel in 2018, and in 2021 the Houghtons signed an overall deal at Disney Television Animation.

About extending Big City Greens’s run on the channel, Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis had this to say:

“Chris, Shane and their crew made this decision an easy one because they consistently turn their wellspring of bold ideas into entertainment that connects with kids and families, and appeals to fans of animation everywhere. They’re an important part of our TV animation studio which, guided by Meredith Roberts and her outstanding team, is key to our group’s creative footprint and success. Whether I’m at work or at home with my family, I join the millions of viewers around the world who are looking forward to all that Big City Greens has in store for us.”

Image via Disney Channel

RELATED: 'Big City Greens' Star Marieve Herington on Writing Her First Episode of the Disney Series

Not much has been officially released in regard to the Big City Greens movie in terms of its plot or release window, but it will premiere on both the Disney Channel and Disney+.

Big City Greens features the voice talents of Chris Houghton as Cricket Green, Artemis Pebdani (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia) as Gramma Alice, Marieve Herington (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir) as Tilly Green and Bob Joles (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Bill Green. Michael Coughlin serves on the series as a producer with Stephen Sandoval serving as a co-EP, and Joachim Horsley as the series’ composer. Big City Greens is a production of Disney Television Animation.

The third season of Big City Greens premieres on the Disney Channel on February 12.

'Big City Greens': Houghton Brothers on Season 2, Their Musical Christmas Special, & More The hilarious, heartfelt series returns to Disney channels on Saturday, November 16th at 9:30am.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email