Heist films often thrive on two extreme takes: the sleek precision of Ocean's Eleven and the chaotic ineptitude of crews who couldn't steal a candy bar. Over time, heist films have undergone a transformation, with the 1990s, for example, seeing a surge in popularity for fresh takes on the genre, where movies such as Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs glorified tough-guy attitudes and Robert Rodriguez's feature directorial debut El Mariachi (the first of his Mexico trilogy) proving that it was possible to turn shoestring budgets into gun-toting poetry. But the bumbling caper, which derives its premise from failure itself, has long set the pace for subversion. The 1955 British thriller The Ladykillers, which saw Alec Guinness’s faux-intellectual crooks botch a robbery with aristocratic clumsiness, and Wes Anderson’s 1996 ode to amateur thieves, the crime comedy Bottle Rocket, are perfect reminders that the best-laid plans often go up in flames (sometimes literally).

One of the best bumbling heist films ever made is Big Deal on Madonna Street, directed by Mario Monicelli, one of the most recognizable Italian directors of his generation. The comedy classic that won Monicelli one of his six career Oscar nominations is a quintessential commedia all'italiana (''Italian-style comedy''). Big Deal on Madonna Street is an uproarious send-up of heist movies that’s less about slick criminals and more about lovable buffoons, where failing spectacularly is its best plot twist.

Mario Monicelli’s Madcap Genius Is Turning Chaos Into Art

Released in 1958, Big Deal on Madonna Street follows a ragtag quintet of Rome's worst thieves as they bumble through a plot to rob a pawnshop. In doing so, they botch everything from lock-picking to basic common sense. The film's exposition braces you for the hilarious ride ahead. A middle-aged petty thief, Cosimo (Memmo Carotenuto), breaks into a car, and its alarm goes off. While you expect him to get out and take to his heels, he remains there, frozen and startled—and when he decides to flee, it's too late, so of course, he gets arrested. While in prison, he tries to recruit a stand-in who could confess to his crimes so he can get out to complete a "life-changing" heist he has masterminded. His choice of recruit ends up being the wrong one: a boxer, Peppe (Vittorio Gassman), who decides to go behind Cosimo's back and execute the plan instead, triggering a series of events that expose some of cinema's most hapless crooks. Other cast members include Renato Salvatori, Claudia Cardinale, and Totò, among others.

A satire of postwar Italy, where poverty and daily struggles dominate, Monicelli's film mocks this dream—where even crime doesn’t pay. Yet, it is not a somber film, as its heartbeat throbs through its camaraderie of losers. The script is an intelligent work of art that draws from the politics of the time, everyday conversations, and sheer comedic brilliance. It includes subtle slapstick touches—like the leitmotif of a man distractedly eating during the heist’s planning sessions—as well as delightfully absurd lines, such as ''We need a crowbar!' followed by 'What’s a crowbar?''

'Big Deal on Madonna Street' Pays Homage to Italian Neorealism