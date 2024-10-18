At first glance, esteemed directors Steven Spielberg and Tim Burton have little in common. Having helmed some of the world’s biggest blockbusters, from Jaws to The Color Purple, Spielberg has touched nearly every genre of film. Burton, on the other hand, has spent the bulk of his career creating more fantastical realities that center on lovable outcasts, such as with Edward Scissorhands and Beetlejuice. Though their collective filmographies differ greatly, there’s one picture that both directors had a hand in: the beloved 2004 classic, Big Fish.

Steven Spielberg Was Going to Direct 'Big Fish'

It may be hard to imagine now, but Big Fish wasn’t always a Burton film. According to the book "Burton by Burton (per SlashFilm), the film caught the attention of Steven Spielberg in 2000. Based upon the 1998 Daniel Wallace novel of the same name, Big Fish was meant to be Spielberg’s follow-up to Minority Report. Writer John August was tasked with adapting the book for the screen.

The film tells the story of Edward Bloom (Ewan McGregor/Albert Finney), a delightful man who charms people with his larger-than-life stories. While others enjoy his zest, his son Will (Billy Crudup), is tired of his father’s tall tales. While the story seemed like perfect material for Spielberg, who thrives on telling intimate stories across genres, August worked on the script for a year, adding suggestions from the master director, and making changes. As August implemented changes, Spielberg began working on the cast, as he initially envisioned Jack Nicholson as the older version of Edward. But for all of August and Spielberg’s efforts throughout the development process, the continuous script changes did little to impress Spielberg. Unhappy with the progress, the mega-director decided it would be best if he departed the project. While such a major loss could hurt a film’s journey, another Hollywood heavyweight would soon step in.

Tim Burton Steered 'Big Fish' in a New Direction

Following Spielberg’s departure, Big Fish caught the attention of imaginative director, Tim Burton. The film wasn’t exactly similar to the projects for which he was best known. Burton’s filmography mostly focused on “outcast” characters, which was not exactly the quality that was shared by Edward Bloom. But the material resonated deeply with Burton, who, like Will, had a difficult relationship with his parents. “I don't know if there's any real reason why I didn't get on with my parents,” Burton said. “It had more to do with the fact that when I was living there [with them], I felt old for my age.” Indeed, Burton moved out of his parent’s house at age 15 to go live in his own apartment.

Working on the film was freeing for the director, explaining that “I've had therapy, but I've never discussed my parents. But in reading this script I thought, 'This is it exactly, this puts an image to the uncommunicable.” While it may not look like the typical Burton film, his personal touch is all over the film. He added Albert Finney instead of Nicholson, and crafted a film that has become one of his best. As for August’s script, Burton’s entry to the project allowed the writer to rebuild the picture from the ground up. August took to creating a “Best of” draft. He eliminated a few of the additions made at Spielberg’s request but did maintain a few, including the iconic scene where the forest comes to life and attacks Edward.

The exit of a director as prolific as Spielberg can spell death for a film. However, Big Fish became the iconic film it is thanks to Tim Burton. His deep connection with the piece, coupled with screenwriter, John August’s reinvention of the script helped steer the movie in the right direction. The pivot created a classic film, as well as one of Tim Burton’s personal favorites.

