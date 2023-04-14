The bell’s going off in a new clip, courtesy of Fandango, for the George Foreman biopic, Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World. The feature will take audiences along on the iconic boxer’s climb to the top with today’s look focusing on the legendary match between him and fellow all-star Muhammed Ali for the Heavyweight Title back in 1974.

Fresh from his huge win against Joe Frazier, the audience roars as Foreman and Ali face off to duke it out for the bragging rights of champion status. As the bell rings, the two dance toward one another with each boxer taking jabs at the other before Foreman catches Ali with a right hook to the chin. Stumbling a bit, Ali throws some trash talk Foreman’s way before the fight continues. Unfortunately, that’s all we get to see of the Sony Pictures flick with the rest set to land in theaters on April 28.

From his humble beginnings of a life in poverty to his rise to the top of the sport of boxing, Big George Foreman will follow the unbelievable true story of one of the world’s most recognizable names. Telling the tale as you’ve never heard it before, the George Tillman Jr. (Soul Food, Men of Honor) directed feature will cover the champion’s career and all the highs and lows that came along with it. Starting out as a promising young boxer, Foreman suffered a near-death experience that turned him away from the ring and set him on a course to get right with God as a Baptist minister. Spreading his message to his community, the superstar athlete set up a gym to help local teens, but when preaching wasn’t paying the bills, Foreman had no choice but to cross the ropes into the ring again. The oldest boxer in history to do so, Foreman dukes it out for the title of Heavyweight Champion to save the life he’s created.

Image via Sony Pictures

Who’s in Big George Foreman?

Starring as the man, the myth, and the legend is Khris Davis (Judas and the Black Messiah) with Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland) as Foreman’s coach Doc Broadus, and Sullivan Jones (The Surrogate) as Ali. Also included in the lineup will be Jasmine Matthews (The Man from Toronto), Lawrence Gilliard Jr. (The Wire), Sophia Sohn (The Wire), and John Magaro (Not Fade Away). Foreman executive produces the film alongside Wendy Williams, Henry Holmes, and Peter Guber with David Zelon producing.

Check out the beginning of Foreman and Ali’s match below and catch Big George Foreman when it swings into theaters on April 28.