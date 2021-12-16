Samuel Goldwyn Films has released a trailer for their upcoming movie Big Gold Brick, written and directed by Brian Petsos (Lightningface, Ticky Tacky), with Oscar Isaac (Dune, Ex Machina) and Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids, The Martian) serving as executive producers.

The trailer begins with quick glimpses at the film's various characters, a montage that ends with Samuel Liston (Emory Cohen) getting hit by a car driven by Floyd Deveraux (Andy Garcia). A doctor tells Floyd about Samuel's injured condition after getting hit, after which Floyd asks Samuel to write his biography. He offers Samuel a stay at his house until he gets "back on his feet," and we are introduced to his family: Jacqueline (Megan Fox), his second wife; his daughter Lily (Lucy Hale); and his son Edward (Leonidas Castrounis).

We then see Samuel attempting to write the biography, asking Floyd questions about his life, and talking to his family. The pressure seems to be getting to him, however, as he starts hearing a voice from a Santa doll in his room, and we can hear him screaming. After seeing a few more of the things he will experience and see, we are briefly introduced to Isaac's character and are given a rundown of the starring cast.

Big Gold Brick premieres digitally and on-demand on February 25, 2022. Check out the all-new trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Big Gold Brick:

Big Gold Brick recounts the story of fledgling writer Samuel Liston and his experiences with Floyd Deveraux, the enigmatic middle-aged father of two who enlists Samuel to write his biography. But the circumstances that lead up to this arrangement in the first place are quite astonishing—and efforts to write the biography are quickly stymied by ensuing chaos in this darkly comedic, genre-bending film.

