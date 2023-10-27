The Big Picture Big Hero 6 is a heartwarming story of family, grief, and healing. Though successful, the film never received a theatrical sequel.

Despite two follow-up series, Big Hero 6: The Series and Baymax!, fans still speculate about a sequel coming to the big screen.

With its phenomenal story, popularity, and positive representation of diversity, Big Hero 6 deserves a second film.

The Walt Disney Company has long dominated when it comes to animated films, and after acquiring Marvel Studios, it had great success with the MCU. Yet those two divisions are separate, with one notable exception. Based on a Marvel comic, Big Hero 6 unites the two as it tells a heartwarming story of family, grief, and healing. After the tragic death of his brother, the teen genius Hiro Hamada (Ryan Potter) is out for revenge. With the help of the lovable medical robot Baymax (Scott Adsit), a few friends, and their inventions, the team faces the man who killed Hiro's brother. This emotional story was popular at its release and has retained fans, but despite rumors, it never received a sequel.

Nearly ten years after Big Hero 6 came out, there is still no official news on Big Hero 6 2 (Big Hero 7?). In that time, Frozen and Wreck-It Ralph, both released only a few years before Big Hero 6, had theatrical sequels, and Frozen has a third film in the works. Big Hero 6's lack of a follow-up film is shocking, considering the potential success of the endeavor. However, the characters have returned. The film received two spinoffs, Big Hero 6: The Series and, more recently, the Baymax! miniseries. Considering the rumors of a Big Hero 6 sequel were vague at best, this could be the continuation that was alluded to, yet that doesn't stop speculation about another installment coming to the big screen.

Big Hero 6 Release Date October 24, 2014 Studio Walt Disney Animation Tagline From the creators of Wreck-It Ralph and Frozen. Runtime 108 Rating PG Director Don Hall, Chris Williams Cast Scott Adsit, Ryan Potter, Daniel Henney, T.J. Miller, Jamie Chung, Damon Wayans Jr.

Despite Rumors, a 'Big Hero 6' Sequel Never Happened

Like any popular movie, after Big Hero 6 premiered, everyone wanted to know what came next for the characters. The concept is full of potential. With Hiro, Honey Lemon (Genesis Rodriguez), Go Go (Jamie Chung), Wasabi (Damon Wayans Jr.), Fred (T.J. Miller), and Baymax working as heroes, there's no end to the challenges they could take on. And their double life as students at a top school only amplifies the possibilities. Though the film had a satisfying ending, it left the door open to more, and fans expected Disney to continue the story. Like many superhero films, Big Hero 6 is loosely adapted from comics with multiple stories already existing. Though the film made some significant changes, there is more to do with these characters.

After the Big Hero 6's release, there were several hints that more would come, though an official announcement of a sequel never happened. In 2015, rumors of a sequel were widespread, with comments from cast members that seemed to confirm it. Around this time, Rodriguez responded to a question about a sequel by telling MTV, "There's nothing definitive. There's talks of something happening." This proves that the rumors were more than the wishful thinking of fans. Rodriguez's statement was soon followed by a comment from famed comic book writer Stan Lee, who had a brief cameo in Big Hero 6's end credit scene. While discussing Marvel's plans for new films, Lee claimed that they would "have to come back for" several follow-up films, which have all happened, except Big Hero 6.

'Big Hero 6' Has Continued in Other Ways

Though a sequel has never been made, the story doesn't end with the film. Big Hero 6 has since had a TV series on Disney Channel and a Disney+ miniseries. Big Hero 6: The Series began in 2017 and had three seasons. Though it looked different from the film, with its traditional hand-drawn animation, most of the voice cast returned to bring the characters to life again. The series focuses on the team in the time following the film as they attend the San Fransokyo Institute of Technology and protect the city as superheroes. Meanwhile, the miniseries Baymax! centers on the robot as he does what he was always meant to do: help people. Created to provide care to the sick and injured, Baymax spends much of the film focused only on Hiro, but the series shows him with other patients as Baymax fulfills his purpose.

The sequel rumors were always vague, and one or both of these series could have been the source. Though this isn't the most common follow-up to a successful movie, Disney has done it before. These series continue the team's journey and further develop the characters. But they don't mean there's no chance of a second film. The spinoffs prove that the fans and cast are interested in continuing the story, meaning there is always hope.

'Big Hero 6' Deserves a Second Film

Though maintaining a TV franchise is no small accomplishment, Big Hero 6 should get a sequel film. Yet, if it were ever to happen at this point, it would be well after the original. Released in 2014, Big Hero 6 has waited for almost a decade, and there is still no news of one. After completing his film Strange World, co-director Don Hall said, "There's been no discussions" regarding another Big Hero 6 movie, understandable as other projects have kept him busy. But a lack of discussion doesn't mean it could never happen, especially if the characters remain popular.

With a phenomenal story and plenty of popularity, the film has earned a sequel. If the two series and massive Baymax-led merchandise campaign weren't enough, the popularity of the original can be proven with the upcoming addition of San Fransokyo to Disneyland's California Adventure. Few Disney properties get more than a single ride in the parks, and many don't even get that, so this addition is notable. But there is so much more to the film than its popularity. The premise shows the wonders of science through the characters' many inventions, encouraging kids to nurture interest in the vital subject. Even more significantly, Big Hero 6 handles its diversity well, which is often lacking in such films. Big Hero 6 earned every ounce of success it received, and though having multiple spin-off series is impressive, the film deserves another installment.

