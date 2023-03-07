The Big Lebowski, which celebrates its 25th anniversary today, is one of the great cult films of the 1990s. Its labyrinthine nature that focused less on coherent storytelling and more on its eccentric cast of characters bumbling their way through an increasingly absurd set of scenarios may have contributed to its initial lukewarm reception, but it didn’t take long before its unique mix of tones and loveable main character saw it become a staple of midnight screenings everywhere. Today, it is widely regarded as one of the Coen Brothers' finest achievements, and remains one of the most referenced, quoted, and parodied films ever made. However, nothing obtains such a status without murmurs of a potential successor. If we’re lucky, these proposals never move beyond the nebulous world of speculation, but there are still occasions when a belated sequel claws its way to the finish line regardless of how unwanted it is. The Jesus Rolls, the 2020 follow-up to The Big Lebowski, is one such example. There’s a good chance you’d never even heard of it until this moment – considering how weird and vapid it is, that’s probably for the best.

'The Jesus Rolls' Was the Brainchild of John Turturro

For over 15 years, The Jesus Rolls was John Turturro’s ultimate passion project. Turturro – a regular collaborator of the Coen Brothers – had appeared in The Big Lebowski in the supporting role of Jesus Quintana, a foul-mouthed bowling champion who had rapidly emerged as a fan favorite. It’s undoubtedly one of his most famous performances and considering that Turturro was responsible for much of Jesus’s mannerisms and backstory himself, it’s no surprise that he would be interested in a reprisal. As early as 2002, Turturro was declaring his intention to give Jesus his own film – an idea that immediately hit a stumbling block since the rights for said character were locked away with the Coen Brothers (who have always been resistant to the notion of sequels). But Turturro was undeterred, and after over a decade of campaigning that only he appeared to be involved in, the Coens granted him his long-sought permission in 2016. Almost instantly, Turturro (who also took it upon himself to serve as director and writer) had the cameras rolling, although it took another three years for The Jesus Rolls to hit cinemas – at which point the negative reviews came rolling in.

But The Jesus Rolls is far more than just a The Big Lebowski spin-off, with Turturro deciding that his baby should also serve as an English-language remake of one of the most controversial (but nevertheless impactful) French films ever made – 1974’s Going Places. The film was released amidst a slew of negativity due to its graphic depictions of sex and vulgarity (encapsulated by Roger Ebert when he described it as “the most misogynistic movie I can remember”), and while it has not received a complete re-evaluation, its refusal to bend to the demands of acceptability has made it an influential piece of arthouse cinema whose shocking exterior masks a (somewhat) nuanced discussion about the human condition and the paradoxes of societal norms. But even a whiff of controversy is enough to make Hollywood panic, so it’s no wonder that the marketing campaign for The Jesus Rolls did everything in its power to highlight its connection to The Big Lebowski… even if that did result in a film that was very different from what fans were expecting.

Image Via Screen Media Films

'The Jesus Rolls' Focuses on Characters But Offers Them Minimal Development

One of the most notable aspects of Going Places is its plot – more specifically, its lack thereof, and Turturro was happy to replicate this episodic structure with surprising accuracy. After his release from prison, Jesus embarks on a hedonistic crusade across the State of New York with his fellow fugitives from civilization Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and Marie (Audrey Tautou), crossing paths with a growing collection of oddball characters (played by a bizarre selection of A-list talents like Christopher Walken and Susan Sarandon) before venturing on to their next adventure. The links between these sequences are flimsy at best, and with our characters never going through any substantial changes despite living their entire lives within touching distance of a prison cell, The Jesus Rolls starts to resemble an anthology film that’s been left on shuffle. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing – plenty of films have taken a lighter approach to storytelling to allow for a deeper examination into its central cast – but doing so requires a strong directorial voice to circumvent its potentially meandering structure, and it’s here where Turturro struggles.

RELATED: Movies Like 'The Big Lebowski' For More Laid-Back Action Comedy, Man

The Coen Brothers' Impact Is Missed in 'The Jesus Rolls'

The Jesus Rolls was not made by the Coen Brothers. In fact, beyond permitting Turturro to use the Jesus Quintana character, they had no involvement whatsoever, and it doesn’t take long for that to become abundantly clear. The visual flair, witty dialogue, and genre hybridity that elevated The Big Lebowski above the legions of ‘90s stoner comedies are entirely absent, replaced by a director who seems more interested in playing dress up for ninety minutes against the backdrop of his favorite films. There’s nothing wrong with wearing your inspirations with pride – indeed, The Big Lebowski made no attempt to hide how important Raymond Chandler and the entire noir genre were in its conception – but the trick is to use them as a jumping-off point to create your own identity. The Jesus Rolls fails to do this, resulting in an uninspired experience that never rises above pastiche – all told via a drab aesthetic that will have the viewer longing for the bountiful creativity The Big Lebowski displayed in every minute of its runtime. (Credit to Turturro for not just shamelessly copying the iconic dream sequences from his predecessor, but some sort of equivalent wouldn’t have gone amiss).

It’s obvious that Turturro’s focus was on his trio of misfit leads, but unfortunately, they’re too unlikeable to make for riveting viewing. Watching them galivant from one petty crime to the next without a shred of development quickly grows tiresome – a feeling not helped by the film’s inability to decide how we should be reacting to them. Are they undog heroes rebelling against a society with outdated notions about how we should live or deplorable villains we should be longing to see get their comeuppance and so much more? Who knows. Seemingly, Turturro doesn’t know either given that he undermines the only scene where they face genuine consequence with a hasty retcon that puts them right back to the status quo, at which point the end credits start inexplicitly rolling like he can’t be bothered coming up with more excuses to keep them out of jail. The dated gender politics also don’t help, with Jesus and Petey’s reductive attitudes towards women being a potential source of interesting character work if they actually suffered repercussions for it. Instead, they trip over sex everywhere they go, much of it via Marie, a character so entrenched in 1970s characterization that her lack of agency borders on uncomfortable.

Image Via Screen Media Films

Jesus Quintana Doesn't Work as the Protagonist of His Own Film

But the biggest issue facing The Jesus Rolls comes from its titular character. As a supporting player in a larger narrative, Jesus Quintana was absolutely perfect, and arguably the most memorable part of a film that was overcrowded with such amusing detours. But there simply isn't enough to him to justify a promotion to the leading protagonist, and Turturro’s commitment to reusing every line and action associated with Jesus comes across as a desperate attempt to unearth nostalgic memories for someone who only had minutes of screentime. It’s telling that such callbacks stop before the film has even crossed the ten-minute mark simply because there aren’t any left, at which point Jesus undergoes such a personality shift that his connections to The Big Lebowski become largely irrelevant – not so much fixing the issue as it is clumsily rebranding it and hoping we won’t notice. In The Big Lebowski, Jesus's character development extended to just two details: he liked bowling, and he was a convicted sex offender. The Jesus Rolls wastes no time rectifying the second point lest it trashes its own main character before the opening credits have finished rolling, and what’s left isn’t remotely enough to develop an entire film around. Better Call Saul this most certainly ain’t.

To some extent, The Jesus Rolls is worthy of commendation. Turturro could have taken the easy road and made a 90-minute rerun of The Big Lebowski (perhaps with cameos from Jeff Bridges and John Goodman if he could wrangle the rights for their characters too), but instead, he opted for a rather unorthodox route that involved remaking a controversial French film while simultaneously doing very little to update its content for a modern audience. It’s certainly brave, but that’s where the positivity ends. It’s hard to believe that this is the film Turturro spent the better part of two decades trying to make, and one wonders if its prolonged development gradually chipped away at a more ambitious vision until it felt more like an obligatory undertaking he’d invested too much of himself into to drop. Every artist crosses paths with the sunk-cost fallacy eventually, but the best will realize that throwing good time at bad ideas will only end poorly. It’s nice that John Turturro got to make his glorified fan film, but as is often the case with such projects, you’re just left wondering why you’re not watching the original instead.