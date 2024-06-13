The Big Picture David E. Kelley hints at a potential future for Big Little Lies and thanks Nicole and Reese for their dedication to getting a third season off the ground.

The HBO series Big Little Lies captured the hearts of viewers with its stellar cast, gripping storyline, and impeccable production. Since its debut in 2017, the show has been a critical and commercial success, featuring powerhouse performances from Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a potential third season, and recent comments from David E. Kelley have sparked both hope and curiosity about what the future holds.

During an interview with Collider's Emily Bernard about his upcoming project, a remake of Presumed Innocent for Apple TV+, Kelley was asked about the possibility of returning as showrunner for a third season of Big Little Lies. While his response didn't provide a concrete answer, it did offer a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes efforts to bring the beloved series back.

Kelley acknowledged the relentless dedication of Kidman and Witherspoon, who have been actively discussing the show's return in the press. He expressed his gratitude for their advocacy, humorously referring to them as "ferocious bulldogs." Kelley noted that the logistical challenges are significant but seemed optimistic, emphasizing the formidable partnership between Kidman and Witherspoon, and remarking:

"Well, I'm sure lucky to have Reese and Nicole out there pounding the pavement while I'm busy doing this. They're ferocious bulldogs. There's a lot of logistics, but if anybody can get it done — I mean, when Reese and Nicole are joined together, let no industry try to tear asunder. We all love the show and love the project, so never say never."

Kelley's comments reflect the complex nature of reviving a series like Big Little Lies. The show's high production values, coupled with the busy schedules of its A-list cast, present significant hurdles. However, the strong bond among the cast and crew, along with the passionate fanbase, keeps the door open for future possibilities, so why rule it out? While Kelley is currently engrossed in his work on Presumed Innocent, his open-ended response leaves fans with a glimmer of hope. The enthusiasm from Kidman and Witherspoon, both of whom are not only stars but also producers on the show, suggests that they are committed to making a third season a reality.

In the meantime, viewers can look forward to seeing how Kelley's storytelling prowess will translate to the legal thriller genre in his upcoming project. As for Big Little Lies, the words "never say never" resonate strongly. With the combined determination of its cast and the unwavering support of its audience, the potential for a third season remains a tantalizing possibility.

Big Little Lies is streaming on Max. Presumed Innocent is streaming now on Apple TV+.

