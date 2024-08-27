Since Nicole Kidman revealed that plans for a third season of HBO’s hit drama, Big Little Lies were "moving fast and furious," fans have been hungry for more details. Unfortunately, it seems like Kidman and her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, are the only two people attached to the production who know what's going on. While promoting her recently released directorial debut, Blink Twice, Zoë Kravitz shared that she was “waiting by the phone, waiting for the script to be done” and now, another cast member is offering up what she knows about the highly-anticipated third season.

While speaking with Collider’s Christina Radish about her leading role in the upcoming Starz series Three Women, Shailene Woodley touched on her return to the scenic coast of Monterey. She said:

“I know as much as everyone else knows, which is that apparently it’s happening. But that’s all I know. I don’t know any definitive details, apart from gossip and rumors that I’m hoping are true.”

Clearly, Witherspoon and Kidman are holding their cards close to their chests, but one thing is for certain — Liane Moriarty is working on a book that will serve as the plot for the upcoming third season that is most likely happening. That’s all according to Kidman, who stopped herself from going into too much detail back in June. But, Woodley and Kravitz shouldn’t feel bad about being set on the need-to-know basis, as even the production’s showrunner, David E. Kelley, isn’t involved with whatever the two Academy Award-winning performers are planning. He previously told Collider:

“Well, I’m sure lucky to have Reese and Nicole out there pounding the pavement while I’m busy doing [Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent]. They’re ferocious bulldogs. There’s a lot of logistics, but if anybody can get it done -- I mean, when Reese and Nicole are joined together, let no industry try to tear asunder. We all love the show and love the project, so never say never.”

‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Return Was a Surprise

Close

For those who tuned in for the Season 1 finale of Big Little Lies, it may have come as a surprise when the show received the green light for a second season. After all, the final episode saw all the women unite over their hatred for Celeste’s (Kidman) abusive husband, Perry (Alexander Skarsgård), who also happened to be the mysterious man who raped Jane (Woodley) years earlier. Billed as a miniseries, after Perry was killed, it certainly seemed like the end of the story. But in 2019, the sophomore season debuted with Meryl Streep joining the call sheet of extraordinary performers. Now, we wait to see what Moriarty comes up with next, as the cast sounds more than ready to get going on Season 3.

You can stream Big Little Lies now on Max and stay tuned at Collider for the rest of Radish's conversation with Woodley.

Watch On Max