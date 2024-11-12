Over the last few months, rumors have been circulating about the fate of Big Little Lies and whether the hit HBO series will return for a third season. Graciously giving fans a small - yet mighty - update, the network's CEO, Casey Bloys, filled in the press about when audiences can expect more from the gals living the highlife in Monterey, California. In his comments, Bloys admitted that the production team was waiting on author Liane Moriarty to pen a follow-up book on which they would base the next set of episodes in the TV series. Ever busy writing books that have kept readers hurriedly turning one page after the other, it’s unclear when Moriarty will get around to continuing the story. We can only hope it isn’t a George R.R. Martin The Winds of Winter situation.

Landing on the platform back in 2017, the first season of Big Little Lies followed a group of upper-class women living in Monterey, California. Mystery abounds after Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley), a single mother of lower status, moves into the neighborhood. Abounding with tumultuous relationships, the season serves as a whodunnit, with audiences attempting to guess who killed Alexander Skarsgård’s Perry Wright, the husband of Nicole Kidman’s Celeste. Lies and deceit overflow in the small California community, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats until the very finale. With high ratings and viewership numbers, a second season of Big Little Lies was given the greenlight, arriving on screens in 2019.

Featuring plenty of powerhouse performances, the rest of the group who would come to be known as The Monterey Five included Reese Witherspoon’s Madeline Mackenzie, Zoë Kravitz’s Bonnie Carson, and Laura Dern’s Renata Klein. Also featured in the ensemble cast were Adam Scott, James Tupper, Kathryn Newton, Iain Armitage, and Jeffrey Nordling, with national treasure, Meryl Streep, joining the main cast for the second season.

The Journey of ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3

With a series as popular as Big Little Lies has been, audiences are obviously hoping that there’s more on the way. The rumor mill has been busy churning for the last few years, with members of the cast giving conflicting statements. In 2022, Kravitz said that a third season wouldn’t be possible after the passing of director, Jean-Marc Vallée. Then, just one year later, Kidman revealed that there were, in fact, plans for more episodes. Since then, it’s been all gas, no brakes - albeit a light tap on the gas pedal. Most recently, Kidman said,

“We’re moving fast and furious, and Liane [Moriarty] is delivering the book. Yeah, and we’re in good shape.”

So, there you have it. While it may be awhile before Moriarty finishes the book, the gals are ready to get back in action and turn things up a notch in Big Little Lies Season 3.

