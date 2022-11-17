Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz doesn’t believe a third season of the hit American drama will be produced. Whilst the idea of Season 3 was spoken about in the past, the passing of director Jean-Marc Vallée has made it hard for the actors to continue without him.

In an interview with GQ, Kravitz answered a series of fans’ tweets asking her questions about herself and her work, including the possibility of a third season of Big Little Lies. “I don’t think it is,” Kravitz, who plays yoga teacher Bonnie Carlson in the series, said about the show returning. She went on to explain that whilst plans for a new season had been in the works, the heartbreaking death of their beloved director has made it hard to contemplate. “We talked about doing a Season 3 a lot and unfortunately Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year which was heartbreaking. And I just can’t imagine going on without him.” Kravtiz went on to praise the late director, adding, “He really was the visionary for that show. So, unfortunately, it’s done.”

Talk of a third season of the drama has been happening for a few years, with Casey Bloys, HBO’s programming president in 2019, admitting that it would only happen because of the stellar cast involved. “My sense having approached a Season 2 skeptically, what became clear is that there was a story to tell about what happens [after Season 1], after a big lie like that,” Bloys said, explaining that the plot could’ve wrapped up with a second season if it wasn’t for the talent of the cast and crew involved. “To me on the face of it, there’s no obvious place to go but this is an extraordinary group of actors and producers, and if they said ‘we have the greatest take,’ I’d listen to them. I’d be open.” This included Kravitz and co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Adam Scott, James Tupper, Alexander Skarsgård, Jeffrey Nordling, and Meryl Streep, as well as Season 2 director Andrea Arnold, who Bloys reassured fans was a valuable crew member contrary to past allegations that the network had taken creative control from her.

In the same question-and-answer session, Kravitz also answered a few other questions about the show. In particular, one fan asked, “Is Zoe Kravitz singing in Big Little Lies?” to which the actress answered, “Yep, that’s me. That’s me singing.” She went on to explain how it works: “So I went to the studio and sang the song. It was really fun. It was a cool cover,” she said of the experience. “We recorded that scene so many times. We did it so many times over and over again, and because my character was singing in the background of a lot of other things that were going on, I sang that song like a hundred times and I think by the end, everybody in the cast and crew, including myself, did not want to hear it anymore, so it’s actually really triggering.”

Big Little Lies is based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name. Originally supposed to be a mini-series, the dark dramedy focuses on mothers of first-graders at an elite private primary school. Their perfect lives begin to unravel when a new mother moves to their California beach town and they soon become embroiled in a murder investigation. The David E. Kelley-created series premiered in February 2017.

Big Little Lies is currently streaming on Hulu. Check out Kravitz’s full interview with GQ below: