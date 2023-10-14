Throughout its run, Big Love always knew how to dial up the drama. The series follows the Henrickson family, polygamists who always find themselves in some kind of drama. IMDb's users rated each episode across all five seasons.

Big Love remains one of HBO's most underrated series to date. Some episodes focus on the entire family and what makes them so delightfully dysfunctional. Others focus on one particular character and expands on their backstory and motivations. Each episode features this family at a critical turning point, where they must choose their own destinies.

10 "On Trial"

Season 3, Episode 4 (2009)

Photo Courtesy of Max.

IMDb Score: 8/10

This episode features Roman (Harry Dean Stanton) finally facing his reckoning in court. His daughter Nicki (Chloë Sevigny) continues to struggle with her devotion to her current family contrasted with her devotion to her father. Bill (Bill Paxton) continues to try to get members of the community to see Roman for who he truly is.

This story feels like the closing of a chapter for these characters, and the beginning of a new one. For fans of Nicki, it's easy to see why this episode is so essential, as it really delves deeper into this character and her motivations. Additionally, there's something infuriating about watching Roman continue to exercise control from behind bars.

9 "Oh, Pioneers"

Season 2, Episode 12 (2007)

Photo Courtesy of Max.

IMDb Score: 8/10

As Bill continues to become embroiled in UEB Priesthood Counsel drama, he must also navigate shocking revelations about Roman's condition. Margene (Ginnifer Goodwin) gets asked to be a surrogate mother by a friend. Members of the family also try to dissuade Ben (Douglas Smith) from pursuing polygamy.

As a season finale, this episode is explosive. This story is also an exploration of the dynamics that have evolved over time. Specifically, the fact that this episode highlights just how contentious the polygamist lifestyle is for the Henrickson children. Watching them wrestle with their family situation makes them that much more relatable.

8 "Reunion"

Season 2, Episode 3 (2007)

Photo Courtesy of Max.

IMDb Score: 8/10

Nicki and Bill attend a Grant family reunion, with far-reaching consequences. While they initially set out for the Juniper Creek compound with the goal of mending fences, it becomes clear that Roman is still playing his long game. Rhonda (Daveigh Chase) puts the family in a compromising position.

Any chance to spotlight Nicki's complex relationship with her family only deepens this character. Whenever she's put in the context of her family of origin, it's evident how far she's come. This is a turning point for Nicki as she must confront the fact that she needs to choose between her family of origin and her current family.

7 "Kingdom Come"

Season 2, Episode 8 (2007)

Photo Courtesy of Max.

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

When Bill proposes taking every seventh night off from sleeping with one of his wives, Barb (Jeanne Tripplehorn) urges the other wives to stage a protest. Bill also has to confront his son when Ben reveals his true feelings about polygamy. Roman's past also begins to come back to haunt him.

In addition to being blatantly hilarious watching Bill face the natural consequences of his actions, it's charming to see the three wives come together so cohesively. This is a new challenge for them to navigate. This episode is also important because it is the start of a turning point for Ben and his relationship with polygamy.

6 "End of Days"

Season 4, Episode 9 (2010)

Photo Courtesy of Max.

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

This season 4 finale sees the lead-up to the State election that puts the Henrickson family in the spotlight. Continuing problems with Bill's casino venture also force Bill to confront his choices. Margene also explores a new way to keep Ana (Branka Katic) in the family's life.

What makes this season finale so effective is that it puts everything this family has been through into perspective. This is only one example of Margene stepping out and advocating for what she believes is right. Additionally, this episode proves that politics has fundamentally changed the Henrickson's reality.

5 "Sacrament"

Season 3, Episode 10 (2009)

Photo Courtesy of Max.

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

Another season finale, the Green family shows just how brutal they can be. Alby (Matt Ross) also makes a dangerous play that puts everyone in jeopardy. In the midst of everything, Bill has to navigate his casino business and makes some shocking decisions.

Like other finales in this series, this one is a jarring change of direction for the family. This episode is also effective in showing how Big Love often reads as a religious horror story. This season finale illustrates just how tangled the web of Bill's life has become.

4 "Rock and a Hard Place"

Season 2, Episode 4 (2007)

Photo Courtesy of Max.

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

As Rhonda continues to refuse to return to the compound, she blackmails Nicki to keep her silence. The family must decide how to proceed with Rhonda staying in their homes. Sarah (Amanda Seyfried) in particular gets a look at what Rhonda is capable of up close.

This episode puts Rhonda in the spotlight and sets up how much she's willing to lie to fulfill her own ends. It's a compelling character study of someone who always keeps those around her guessing. This episode also features a change of direction for Bill as he begins his foray into casinos.

3 "The Ceremony"

Season 1, Episode 12 (2006)

Photo Courtesy of Max.

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

When Barb is nominated for Mother of the Year, the family attends the ceremony at the Governor's mansion. However, she is disqualified from the competition when someone informs the First Lady that she is a polygamist. Rhonda also continues her stay with the Henrickson's in spite of the Grant's objections.

In many ways, this story is the beginning of the Henrickson's journey in earnest. After an entire season of hiding the fact that they're polygamists, watching them have to confront the fact that they're outed on a massive stage adds another layer to the drama. Watching Barb in particular deal with the ramifications of this makes her a more empathetic character.

2 "Where Men and Mountains Meet"

Season 5, Episode 10 (2011)

Photo Courtesy of Max.

IMDb Score: 8.4/10

The series finale brings the Henrickson saga to a peak. When Bill is released from jail on bail by his wives, he must face the ultimate consequences of his actions. Paxton demonstrates how perfect he embodied this character as he puts all of Bill's flaws under the microscope.

What makes this series finale so magnetic is that it shows how much Barb, Nicki, and Margene can thrive on their own. At the beginning of their lives without Bill, they evidently have their entire lives in front of them. These three have been set up to take charge of their own destinies, and this is them at the start of a new world.

1 "Come, Ye Saints"

Season 3, Episode 6 (2009)

Photo Courtesy of Max.

IMDb Score: 8.5/10

The Henricksons embark on a road trip pilgrimage to a shrine to Joseph Smith. Along the way, revelations are made and need to be confronted. Bill's goal to bury a time capsule becomes symbolic of the Henrickson's journey.

While the focus of this episode remains on the family as a whole, each member of the family gets the limelight along the way. A road trip is an effective way to show who people really are. The 2009 TV Guide rated this among the Top 100 TV Episodes of All Time.

