The name Nicola Coughlan might initially conjure images of Lady Whistledown (voice by Dame Julie Andrews), who hides in plain sight as the beloved social climber Penelope Featherington in the Regency-set smash-hit series Bridgerton. Here, Coughlan's Penelope outsmarts nearly everyone in the cutthroat competitive world of the period, publicly shy and rarely drawing attention to herself. However, in the British comedy series Big Mood, Nicola Coughlan shows viewers a whole new side of herself, shedding the elaborate gowns of the Regency era for the chaotic, relatable world of a millennial London influencer. She is the center of attention and, unlike Penelope, everything is about her. In Big Mood, Nicola Coughlan gets to play messy, impulsive, and unapologetically outspoken, with her character often facing consequences for her candidness. She relishes being in the spotlight, but her behind-the-scenes persona is just as much a delightful whirlwind.

What Is 'Big Mood' About?

In Big Mood, Coughlan steps into the shoes of Maggie, an adventurous 30-something-year-old woman with a knack for making mistakes. By day, she's an aspiring playwright living the influencer life, but behind the scenes, her life is a hilarious, refreshingly chaotic reality. Maggie's got her best friend Eddie (played by Lydia West) by her side, an independent, total go-getter running a bar that's seen better days, being described as having been the heartbeat of her neighborhood in the years gone by. Maggie's feeling the pressure of a ticking clock – her love life's a desert, and she's desperate for a soulmate. Her quest for happily ever after inadvertently drags Eddie into some seriously awkward and side-splitting situations. Maggie also battles bipolar disorder, which throws her curveballs but doesn't dim her bubbly, resilient spirit.

The series begins with Maggie's quest to find "The One" taking her on a wild trip down memory lane. She goes back to her high school to check in on a fantasy potential husband, an adventure that sets the tone for the rest of the series. Maggie's hilarious journey of closing old chapters and flinging open new ones is a laugh riot packed with epic goofs and enough drama to make you want to watch the next episode in a sitting. Eddie, on the other hand, is Maggie's ride-or-die partner in crime. Unlike Penelope's friend Eloise in Bridgerton, Eddie's portrayal in Big Mood reverses their roles, with Maggie being the one who seems to benefit the most from their friendship, though her depiction is much more positive. Maggie messes up and Eddie cleans up the mess. They navigate life together, juggling friendship, finances, and romantic experiences. Big Mood is a dark comedy with bursts of humor, and Coughlan and West offer one of the best BFF pairings on the small screen.

Nicola Coughlan Is Hilariously Messy in 'Big Mood'

In Big Mood, Coughlan isn't the mild-mannered Penelope Featherington always vying for the attentions of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). As Maggie, Coughlan is all about taking control of her own narrative. She's a firecracker on a mission to find love, and her methods are, well, refreshingly unconventional. Swiping right on Tinder and inviting her match to a party within an hour, or pledging to travel the world with him, Maggie is unleashed. In Big Mood, Coughlan tosses aside the rulebook Penelope clings to in Bridgerton and fully embraces Maggie's gloriously messy, unpredictable life. Along her chaotic soulmate-finding journey, she'll crack you up, make you empathize with her, and warm your heart with her relatable demeanor.

But it's not just her romantic life that reveals Maggie's messiness. She battles bipolar disorder, and in a rebellious attempt to counter its effects, she decides to stop taking her medication, which backfires. To convince her therapist that she's fine, she plans an impromptu party and uses the one tool she knows best — social media — to reassure her therapist that she's doing well. Of course, it just leads to more drama. As a result of her disorder, her "big mood" swings lead her to sabotage her own goals and put her friend Eddie in the firing line. Coughlan's Maggie isn't as picture-perfect in real life as her social media suggests, but she's not pretentious either. She lives her life on her own terms, confident that the world will adjust.

Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West's 'Big Mood' Dynamic Is a Must-Watch

The magnetic pairing of Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West as Maggie and Eddie in Big Mood evokes memories of fan-favorite, iconic friendships on television, such as Ann and Leslie in Parks and Recreation, Cristina and Meredith in Grey's Anatomy, and Max and Caroline in 2 Broke Girls. Together, Coughlan and West light up the screen. They're silly yet supportive, and unlike Penelope's currently shaky friendship with Eloise (Claudia Jessie) in Bridgerton, they're brutally honest with each other. Their connection is one of unflinching sisterhood, and perhaps even more, as the series' music lyrics seem to suggest.

However, as strong as their bond is, it's not without its complications. Big Mood adeptly addresses these complexities with a light touch, despite the grim situation on screen. Eddie consistently supports Maggie, even when Maggie tests her patience. They know each other like the backs of their hands. While Eddie is generally more grounded, she too has her moments of weakness and isn't afraid to share them with Maggie, even if it's awkward. For instance, when Eddie sleeps with her self-centered ex, Maggie can tell immediately. Their dynamics and imperfections shape a friendship that's pure in its ''a little bit messy, a little bit crazy, and a whole lot of fun'' essence.

From her standout performance as a teenage girl in the Northern Ireland-set British sitcom Derry Girls, where she convincingly portrayed a younger character despite being much older at the time, to her voice work in animated films and her appearances in period dramas, Coughlan's versatility as an actor is evident. Her role in this hilarious series further underscores her ability to inhabit diverse characters across various genres. Big Mood is a must-watch for anyone who loves a good laugh and a character who isn't afraid to be unapologetically real, something Nicola Coughlan's Maggie offers effortlessly.

Big Mood is available to stream on Tubi TV in the U.S.

