Watch out folks, because Netflix is gearing up to release the latest season of its unapologetically raunchy, over-the-top pre-teen hormone romp of an animated series Big Mouth. The adult animated series is known for its love of foul language, human sex organs, and unashamedly tackling the topic of hormones and puberty in a hilarious and occasionally heartwarming fashion. Now, with Season 6 on the horizon, it's about time we recapped everything we know so far about Big Mouth Season 6, which will be released on October 28th, 2022.

Watch the Big Mouth Season 6 Trailers

In the teaser, Hormone Monster Connie (Maya Rudolph) is swiping through Instagram, checking out pictures of her crush: actor Seann William Scott. Maury (Nick Kroll) enters the room asking her to rub cocoa butter on his pregnancy belly. After some back and forth, the shot ends with Connie screaming and then a cut to the Netflix logo, along with the release date of Season 6 of Big Mouth. Although short on content, the teaser actually was crucial in solidifying one huge question that viewers had going into Season 6. For confused viewers, Maury’s pregnancy may come as a surprise. That’s because the pregnancy storyline between Maury and Connie actually comes directly from the end of the Big Mouth spinoff series Human Resources, which debuted on Netflix earlier this year. The series explored the behind-the-scenes world of the series’ monsters as they assist various humans in navigating the human experience. During the teaser, Maury and Connie explicitly break the fourth wall to address that yes, the events of Human Resources do, in fact, carry over to the events of Big Mouth. This means that the two series are taking place concurrently, and there’s an established continuity within the expanding universe of the Big Mouth franchise.

The full trailer for the sixth season of Big Mouth was released by Netflix on October 3, 2022. Set to the Sister Sledge classic hit "We Are Family" the trailer begins once again revealing Maury's pregnancy. The trailer then shows that the pubescent middle-schoolers have gotten the results back of their DNA tests, Lola learns she has three dads, Jay discovers he has a secret half-brother and Nick realizes that his grandpa was a famous 'nipple-twisting champion.' Other scenes of the trailer include a tease at an homage to Bridgerton, Jessi at odds with her new baby half-sister, and an incredibly awkward webcam encounter involving Andrew and his parents, and his love interest from the previous season Bernie Sanders (no, not the US senator from Vermont).

When is Big Mouth Season 6 Coming Out?

Season 6 of Big Mouth is slated to release on Friday, October 28th, 2022. The general release of Season 6 should come as no surprise to viewers of the show, as the show has been airing each season roughly around the same time each year. Season 6 was actually announced back in the Fall of 2019 while Season 3 was still airing.

Big Mouth is one of the more commercially and critically successful animated shows coming from Netflix, with a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes and consistent season debuts in the Netflix Top 10 internationally, and the Number 1 spot in the United States. It is Netflix’s most popular adult animated comedy series. Fans of the show will be happy to learn that prior to the airing of Season 6, Big Mouth has already been renewed for Season 7. Furthermore, its spinoff series Human Resources has been picked up for Season 2.

Who Is Returning In Big Mouth Season 6? Who's New?

Luckily, the core cast of Big Mouth Season 6 remains largely unchanged from Season 5. The main cast and their respective characters (In some cases this is quite a few) are listed below:

Nick Kroll as Nick/Maury the Hormone Monster/Coach Steve/Rick the Hormone Monster/Lola

John Mulaney as Andrew/Mint/Grandpa Andrew/Babe the Blue Ox/Detective Florez

Jessi Klein as Jessi

Jason Mantzoukas as Jay/Guy/Socrates

Ayo Edebiri as Missy

Fred Armisen as Elliot Birch/Stavros/Bob the Hormone Monster

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress/Diane/Bonnie the Hormone Monster

Jordan Peele as Ghost of Duke Ellington/Freddie Mercury/David Bowie/Prince

Andrew Rannells as Matthew MacDell

Paula Pell as Barbara Glouberman

Richard Kind as Marty Glouberman

Thandiwe Newton as Mona the Hormone Monster

Ali Wong as Ali

One thing that Big Mouth has become known for is its inclusion of A-List actors as guest voice actors on the show. Some appearances from seasons past include Paul Giamatti, Jon Hamm, the stars of Queer Eye, and many other recognizable talents. This season it remains to be seen who they will bring on as guests, but keep those ears tuned in for familiar voices.

Another question that comes to mind is connected to the teaser announcement, which confirmed the continuity between Big Mouth and its spinoff series Human Resources. With Human Resources introducing viewers to beloved voice actors like Randall Park as Pete the Logic Rock and Hugh Jackman returning to the universe as Dante the Addiction Angel, there is a possibility that we will see some of the characters that were introduced in Human Resources make appearances in Season 6 of Big Mouth. This wouldn’t be unprecedented, as many of the creatures from Big Mouth played important roles in Human Resources. We even got a cameo from Andrew in the spinoff series. This crossover potential is something that viewers should look out for moving forward between the two shows.

What is the Background Behind Big Mouth?

Big Mouth was created by the team of Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett and is released on the Netflix streaming platform. The four serve as executive producers along with Blair Fetter, Kristen Zolner, and Jane Wiseman. Season 1 of Big Mouth premiered on Netflix on September 29, 2017. The series is based on the experiences of Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, who both grew up as childhood friends in an upper-middle-class neighborhood in suburban Westchester County, NY.

What Is the Plot of Big Mouth Season 6?

Big Mouth revolves around a group of young teenagers as they struggle with aspects of puberty and adolescence. Throughout these struggles, they are aided by various creatures that represent different aspects of the experience, including Hormone Monsters, Anxiety Mosquitos, Depression Kitties, and Shame Monsters.

Season 5 introduced a number of plot points and developments for our leading characters which will undoubtedly continue to be explored during Season 6. The season saw Andrew dealing with an unrelenting amount of horniness, and learning how to be more comfortable and confident in his own skin. Meanwhile, Nick navigates his broken heart after Jessi renounces his affection for her. He develops a Hate Worm but eventually is encouraged to overcome it by the non-animated grown-up version of himself played also by Nick Kroll. Meanwhile, Jessi explores her sexuality and falls in love with Ali. Unfortunately, she forgets to devote time to her other personal relationships, especially with Missy. Because of this and her romantic struggles with Devon, Missy spends much of the season harboring a Hate Worm. This Hate Worm eventually turns into a Love Bug, as she learns to express her feelings, build her own confidence, and communicate with her family and friends in a more healthy way. Lastly, Jay is exploring his sexuality as well. Although he finds himself in a toxic rekindled romance with Lola, he chooses to start dating Mathew in the hopes of finding a more emotionally stable relationship.

The ending of Season 1 of Human Resources may have some bearing on Season 6 of Big Mouth as well. The teaser confirms that both series are happening concurrently and in the same universe. Although Human Resources centers around the world of monsters, many of these monsters appear in Big Mouth as well, and developments for their characters should carry over between shows. One development that could have an impact on the narrative of Big Mouth’s Season 6 is the developing pregnancy of Maurice at the hands of Connie. We could also see the appearances of characters introduced in Human Resources in Big Mouth, which could provide a jolt to the season’s plot lines. Whatever the case, Season 6 finds our main characters growing and exploring themselves further, whether that’s through sexuality, relationships, confidence, or communication.