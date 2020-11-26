I’m not going to lie - it’s been a pretty stressful year. Between the virus and the election and now the holiday season, anxiety in 2020 has now reached critical mass. Luckily, Maury the Hormone Monster is here to help relieve some of that burden with a few minutes of peaceful, guided meditation in a new clip from Netflix’s raucous animated comedy Big Mouth.

In the brief video (which is essentially a trailer for the show’s upcoming fourth season, premiering December 4), Maury takes us through a step-by-step exercise designed to, um, release pent-up tension. Voiced by series co-creator and star Nick Kroll, Maury’s meditation tips are predictably coarse and bizarre and very, very funny, accompanied by some fun new animation of the show’s cast of characters practicing Maury’s techniques.

Image via Netflix

From Netflix:

Season 4 of Big Mouth focuses on anxiety; the anxiety of growing up, of figuring out who you are, discovering yourself, accepting yourself. The season starts at summer camp before our gang heads to 8th grade. Maria Bamford descends as Tito the Mosquito, the anxiety ridden insect who targets all our favorite kids. As the season progresses, we meet Zach Galifianakis' Gratitoad, who is there to help our crew cope with their anxiety and not let it completely own them. In the great Big Mouth tradition, the show continues to explore human sexuality and everything around it, including racial and sexual identity, love in all its forms, and having “The Hugest Period Ever.”

Other guest stars on Season 4 include Seth Rogen, Josie Totah, Lena Waithe, Quinta Brunson, John Oliver, Sterling K. Brown, Paul Giamatti, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. Also, Ayo Edebiri has been cast as the biracial character Missy, replacing Jenny Slate in the season's penultimate episode. The first three seasons of Big Mouth have been nothing short of excellent, and judging by this impressive list of guest stars and Maury’s hilarious attempt at leading guided meditation, Season 4 is going to be every bit as good. Check out the clip below. Big Mouth Season 4 hits Netflix December 4.

Share Share Tweet Email

Zendaya Teases Upcoming ‘Euphoria’ Special With First Poster Plus, the poster appears to reveal a new title for the episode.