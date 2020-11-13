The First ‘Big Mouth’ Season 4 Trailer Has Seth Rogen, John Oliver, and Literal Pepperoni Nipples

Netflix has unveiled the first Big Mouth Season 4 trailer, and the beloved animated series hasn’t lost a step. The pre-teens at the center of this hormone-fueled series are going to camp in Season 4, and with camp brings lots of hookups, the outdoors, and anxiety. The latter emotion manifests in the form of a new monster for this new season, Tito the Mosquito who specializes in anxiety. Tito is voiced by comedian Maria Bamford, which is pitch perfect casting, while other guest stars this season include Zach Galifianakis, Seth Rogen, Josie Totah, Lena Waithe, Quinta Brunson, John Oliver, Sterling K. Brown, Paul Giamatti, Maya Erskine, and Anna Konkle.

As previously announced, Ayo Edebiri is taking over the role of Missy from Jenny Slate, but since Season 4 was deep into production when the change was made, Edebiri won’t appear until the penultimate episode as the character of Missy evolves. She will continue to voice Missy in the final episode and for future seasons, while Slate is poised to return in Season 5 in a new role.

Check out the delightful Big Mouth Season 4 trailer below followed by the full official synopsis. The series stars Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Andrew Rannells and Jason Mantzoukas. Big Mouth Season 4 debuts on Netflix on December 4th.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Big Mouth Season 4: