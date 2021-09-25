Nick Kroll's critically acclaimed and shockingly raunchy animated series Big Mouth will be back on our screens very soon and Netflix has revealed teaser art for the new season that confirms a premiere date for Season 5. Feast your eyes on Rick the Hormone Monster in all of his dysfunctional glory sporting some snazzy knuckle tattoos that read "LOVE" and "HATE." Cryptic? Ominous? Hillarious? You be the judge!

Bridgeton Middle School is back in session meaning your favorite kiddos Nick Birch (Nick Kroll), Andrew Glouberman (John Mulaney), Jessi Glaser (Jessi Klein), Jay Bilzerian (Jason Mantzoukas), and Missy Foreman-Greenwald (Ayo Edebiri) are back, along with their Hormone Monsters and... pillow. In addition to the familiar vocal cast from the past four seasons, Netflix has revealed that Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Pamela Adlon are this season's special guest stars.

Season 4 tackled some crazy situations for the students of Bridgeton Middle, but the season finale left fans feeling a certain kind of way. At the end of Season 4, Nick had to face off against his evil future alter ego "Nick Starr" and, despite Rick the Hormone Monster's hilarious musical number, the season was a lot. There were even giant Anxiety Mosquitos!

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Why 'Big Mouth' Is the Best Depiction of Depression and Anxiety on TV

Perhaps the biggest Big Mouth reveal today is that we now have an official premiere date for Season 5! The series is back, streaming exclusively on Netflix, starting November 5. The past four seasons have been ten episodes long, with the exception of the super-sized season three finale, where the kids ended up with superpowers.

If Netflix is feeling particularly forthcoming today, maybe we'll even learn more about that Big Mouth spinoff series. In the meantime, you can check out Rick's knuckle tats below:

KEEP READING: 'Big Mouth' Spinoff Series 'Human Resources' Announces Voice Cast, Including Aidy Bryant and Randall Park

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Crown’ Season 5: Netflix Announces When the Acclaimed Series Will Return The saga of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign is entering its endgame.

Read Next