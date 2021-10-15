Netflix's most popular, edgy, adult-themed cartoon Big Mouth has just released a bunch of juicy information on what fans are in store for with the show's upcoming fifth season. Thanks to a new trailer, as well as a poster and additional announced cast, it's looking like this hilarious animated comedy is going to deliver more of the laughs that fans have enjoyed for the past four seasons. Season 5 of Big Mouth premieres November 5 on Netflix.

In the first 15 seconds of the official trailer alone, the preview starts strong with Maury, Connie, and Connie's twin sister casually discussing how the girls need to put their father in an elderly care facility — immediately before pouncing on Maury for a threesome. The end of the trailer also offers a sneak peek at a claymation Christmas special. But that's not the only seasonally-themed episode planned for Season 5. There will also be a New Year's Eve episode, as well as one dedicated to "No Nut November" (and if you don't know what that is, trust us: you don't want to).

Big Mouth is the brainchild of actor/comedian Nick Kroll and comedy writer Andrew Goldberg, so it should come as no surprise to fans that they've invited many of their actor/comedian friends to lend their voices and talent in Season 5. The star-studded guest list for the upcoming season includes Kristen Schall as Bernie, Kumail Nanjiani as himself, Chloe Fineman as Leah, Jemaine Clement as Simon Sex, and Adam Scott as Mr. Keating. Also guest starring this season are the confirmed main cast members of the Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources: Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Pamela Adlon.

Series regulars Kroll, John Mulaney, Jesse Kline, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, and Jordan Peele will be returning for Season 5. Other returning cast members include Ali Wong, Chelsea Peretti, Kristen Wiig, Nathan Fillion, Zach Galifianakis, and Zachary Quinto, among many others.

Big Mouth Season 5 debuts November 5 exclusively on Netflix. Check out the new trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for Season 5 of Big Mouth:

Starting with “No Nut November” and continuing through New Years Eve, Big Mouth Season 5 takes on the theme of LOVE & HATE with the introduction of lovebugs and hate worms, amorphous creatures that can shift between the two forms (like caterpillars and butterflies). Nick’s lovebug, WALTER (Brandon Kyle Goodman), pushes Nick to pursue his feelings for Jessi until she publicly rejects him, turning Walter into a hate worm who leads Nick down a dark, rancorous path. Meanwhile, Jessi’s lovebug, SONYA (Pamela Adlon), appears as Jessi gets closer with Ali and eventually wonders if she loves her as more than a friend. Jessi and Ali’s new close bond, and joint co-opting of Missy’s affinity group, sends Missy into her own hate spiral, fueled by hate worm ROCHELLE (Keke Palmer). Jealousy, unrequited love, and newfound crushes abound in this new form-breaking season as the Big Mouth teens navigate 8th grade.

