There aren’t many comedy shows that can manage to be both raucous and reflective without missing a beat. After all, the pain of familial trauma and the sexual insecurity of youth sounds like it could easily be a minefield that could doom even the most self-assured series. Not only has Big Mouth managed to dance its humorous and horny way through multiple seasons (as well as a frequently superior spinoff series) while staying consistently funny, it has continued to push itself in just how ridiculous it can be. Even as there have been strong prior seasons that it can’t always top, it is in this sixth season where the cringe, as well as the comedic, continues to become increasingly intertwined in an authentic and anarchic fashion.

The authenticity comes in how the characters all get their moments of self-exploration that feel uncomfortable in a way that may be more than a bit off-putting to some. There are still moments from seasons prior that are burned into my brain because of just how unpleasant it can get. No, this isn’t just in reference to the flood of sexual jokes; it's more in regard to how they end up getting deployed in a mortifying manner. However, as Big Mouth wades through all the bodily fluids it is still persistently truthful and, if you have made it this far, you already know that the show wears its vulgarity on its sleeve.

There are not many shows that capture the discomfort of adolescence as well as this one does. In this season, just as in the ones before it, everything is on the table and nothing is safe from these sexually frustrated youths. While the animation can be as crude as the characters, the story continues to pull back all the many layers of growing up. It can leave the characters naked, often literally, as they undertake the fraught process of finding themselves without falling flat on their faces too many times.

Season 6 delves into the perils of the many relationships that always end up going awry in their own ways. There is the long-distance romance taking place between Andrew (John Mulaney) and Bernie (Kristen Schaal) that is overflowing with awkwardness, such as when they clumsily try to have virtual sex only to end up bringing a parent in on the call. Missy (Ayo Edebiri) is taken by new student Elijiah (Brian Tyree Henry) and tries to pursue a relationship, only for each of them to discover they both have vastly different experiences. It also puts a spotlight on the various dysfunctional families that end up explaining quite a lot of why these kids are so messy. Much of this is communicated through a whole host of goofy musical numbers that just keep coming. There are plenty of fun self-aware jokes — such as when characters acknowledge how many currently watching this show won’t have watched its spinoff, even if they should have in order to understand some of the setups to the new jokes. Don’t worry, you still will have plenty of fun if you haven’t, though it still is worth checking out.

There are jokes about nipple twisting that reach absurd heights right alongside the more astute grappling with what it means to come of age in all that entails. What makes Big Mouth such a standout is how it mines humor from all the unspoken and uniting aspects of growing up. There is no way to prepare anyone for just how strange of an experience that can be, and the show continues to tap into that with the wisdom of time having passed. Even as it will acknowledge how the writers have foresight into how this will make sense in the future, the humor stems from just how ill-equipped all of us are in youth to handle it. Characters make mistake after mistake, often making their lives worse in abundantly embarrassing ways, and only learn how to avoid the many catastrophes of youth after they have already happened.

Big Mouth is still as painfully real as it has been in prior seasons, but new characters allow it to explore refreshing new storylines that ensure things never get stale. In particular, the addition of Henry’s Elijah proves to be the standout that just keeps getting more and more engaging. His religious background, and those of others, is poked fun at without ever relying on tired stereotypes. Instead, it finds a more profound truth that is as witty as it is oddly poetic. Plus, it also gives the show an excuse to have Tyler, the Creator make an appearance to voice Jesus which is great casting that is guaranteed to make any show better. While there are some other celebrity castings that don’t quite work as well, including one particular pop star that just lacks the same energy as the other performers and another who seems mostly chosen for his meme status, most of the new voice actors prove to be wonderful additions.

There are some moments where the pop culture reference points that underpin the humor, such as an unexpected Bridgerton riff, can feel like a distraction from the compelling comedic core. Obviously, all comedy will have to poke fun at something, but the show is at its best when it creates its own premises that can stand alone. This ends up leading to the broader conclusion that, even as it hasn’t run out of good material, eventually the show ought to have the kids grow up at least a little bit to avoid becoming repetitive. It hasn’t reached that point yet, and there are still so many jokes packed in that it is honestly impressive; however, the comedic ground to be found in seeing these characters get into the world of high school and beyond would bring with it some new situations that the show could explore. The final episode of Season 6 shows the potential of this growing up in action, albeit in a way that falls back on a classic narrative convention that takes over the school and the story itself acknowledges is “cuckoo.” It still makes for a fitting end that, with the show already renewed for another season, should be used as a potential map for the road ahead. Without tipping off how bizarre it gets, the way it ends up establishing how the adults of this story aren’t that much different from the kids is pointedly funny. No matter what age you are, the insecurities and uncertainty that Big Mouth captures to such incisively comedic effect continue to be timeless.

Rating: B+

You can watch all episodes of Big Mouth Season 6 starting October 28.