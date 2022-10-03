Netflix released today a trailer for Season 6 of its highly acclaimed animated series Big Mouth. As in previous seasons, the adult comedy show will center around a group of adolescents who are learning to deal with puberty. And that isn’t helped by the hormone monsters that pop up to make things even more awkward. The new season is scheduled to premiere later this month.

The trailer reveals that a class-wide DNA test is going to completely change what the Bridgeton High School students know about themselves, their families, and their past. The discoveries range from extended family members to Viking ancestors and, of course, a long line of male family members that inherited the small penis gene.

Season 6 will also feature a highly questionable "daddy-daughter" dance, and the arrival of babies: in the Glaser family, that means putting each member's behavior in check. For Connie and Maury, however, that means challenging traditional human values and expectations of baby showers and birth. Despite that, the trailer makes it clear that love is in the air this season, and it's all about family.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 7 Best Friendships in the ‘Big Mouth’ Universe (That Aren’t Nick & Andrew)

Big Mouth is created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, and Jennifer Flackett. The show has gained immense popularity among public and critics alike ever since its premiere in 2017, and has earned several Emmy nominations across its run. Netflix has already renewed it for Season 7. On top of that, the trio also created Human Resources, a spin-off workplace comedy series from the Big Mouth universe that depicts the everyday lives of the puberty monsters from the flagship series. Kroll recently starred in his own Netflix comedy special, Little Big Boy – the first he did for the streamer.

The voice cast of Big Mouth features Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, and Jordan Peele. This season will see a huge slate of returning cast members, including Ali Wong, Andrew Rannells, Chelsea Peretti, Chloe Fineman, Gary Cole, Gina Rodriguez, Jenny Slate, Kristen Schaal, Mark Duplass, Natasha Lyonne, Nathan Fillion, Paula Pell, and Thandiwe Newton. High profile guest stars include Adam Levine, Annaleigh Ashford, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Capaldi, Steve-O, and Tyler The Creator.

Netflix premieres Season 6 of Big Mouth on October 28. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: