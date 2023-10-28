The Big Picture Big Mouth Season 7 lets the characters grow up, finally allowing them to leave middle school and explore new stages of their journey.

Season 8 will tackle high school, introducing new characters and deepening the personal and emotional development of the main cast.

The spin-off series, Human Resources, expands the Big Mouth universe, giving more context to the emotional processes experienced by the characters.

The seventh season of Big Mouth has recently been released on Netflix, getting the teens of Bridgeton ready to leave middle school. Besides an intense amount of rage, confusion and hormones, there's something in the air when it comes to this season's premise and how it's allowing the characters to move forward. The animated series has come a long way since Nick (Nick Kroll) and Andrew (John Mulaney) were introduced, and this particular season stands out because it does something Big Mouth hasn't done in a while: let the characters grow up.

‘Big Mouth’ Season 7 Finally Brings the End of Middle School

Since Big Mouth began, it established that it was going to be about a group of young people going through puberty in a story that could allow the uncomfortable aspects of their changing life to be addressed without shame. And while the series did include a Shame Wizard (voiced by David Thewlis), it did so to point out how easy it is to feel embarrassed about developments that are natural in life. But after introducing characters such as Jessi (Jessi Klein) and Missy (formerly voiced by Jenny Slate), there were a lot of storytelling possibilities available for the program.

And the first three seasons of the show did a wonderful job of allowing these characters to grow up in different ways. By showing how the kids were constantly inspired by the world around them to change their personalities, or how even the adults seen in the series have issues related to their intimacy, Big Mouth knew what it was doing, and it seemed to have a concrete plan for characters such as Matthew (Andrew Rannells) and Jay (Jason Mantzoukas). Unfortunately, that wouldn't last for long, and in recent years, Big Mouth would lose focus on what it was attempting to do in the first place.

Since Netflix has to create the most out of the titles under its control, Big Mouth scored a big renewal that would allow it to continue producing episodes for years. But instead of allowing these characters to grow up a little to reach different stages of their journey, the kids remained in middle school, severely limiting what they were allowed to do or say due to their age. Turning them into high school teenagers would've changed a lot when it comes to how interesting they could remain, and Big Mouth Season 7 seems to understand that loud and clear.

'Big Mouth' Season 8 Will Tackle High School

Even if Big Mouth comes to a close with its eighth season at some point next year, it will allow the group that includes Missy (currently voiced by Ayo Edebiri) and Lola (also voiced by Kroll) to explore high school in any way they want, bringing back the excitement of trying to guess where their journey will take them. After years of needlessly stretching middle school, the series will introduce new characters while placing the main cast viewers have come to know in situations they've never found themselves in before. Their personal, emotional and sexual development will reach new depths during the new episodes, led by the two main stars of the program.

Andrew has always felt ashamed of how his uncomfortable personality and selfish tendencies have tagged him as someone people don't want to be around with. When entering high school, he'll try to do things differently to give himself the chance to make new friends and perhaps find the love life he's always dreamed of. And while many of his unhinged plans are a product of having Maury as his Hormone Monster instead of Connie (Maya Rudolph), Andrew will still have to deal with the fact that a major change can't happen overnight, and working on himself daily is the best thing he can do.

On the other hand, it appears that Nick continues to be the same careless person he's always been, putting his reputation and personal interests above the needs of his friends. However, the dream sequence that allowed him to see himself as Nick Starr and ended up with a kaiju battle that would make Godzilla proud guided him to learn a thing or two about becoming a better person. Hopefully, the insecurities he will run into in high school will humble him enough for him to realize that he can't go through life making others feel bad about their choices.

The ‘Human Resources’ Spin-Off Helped Breathe New Life Into the Franchise

With the amount of success Big Mouth was receiving over the course of its run, Netflix decided that they were ready to expand the universe where abstract emotional concepts are represented by living creatures, such as anxiety mosquitoes or a big depression cat. The result was the creation of Human Resources, a spinoff that brings the spotlight to the creatures responsible for making human beings live their emotional processes. Maury and Connie were still a part of the crew, serving as a bridge between the original show and its recent expansion.

Featuring Emmy Fairfax (Aidy Bryant) and Pete Doheny (Randall Park) as main characters of the story, Human Resources was created to give more context to what the characters of Big Mouth were experiencing, explaining why everyone deals with multiple creatures at the same time in their daily lives. While it didn't reach the success the original program did, it complimented Big Mouth perfectly, setting the stage for one final season. After years of teaching their children how to behave in front of what life throws at them, Maury and Connie will walk alongside Andrew, Nick and their friends one last time, hoping everything they taught them about handling their emotions, exploring their personalities and improving their sex life will help them navigate the uncertainty of being a teenager. Big Mouth has always been about growing up, and it was about time the Netflix animated project remembered that.

All seasons of Big Mouth are available to stream exclusively on Netflix in the U.S.

