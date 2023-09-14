The Big Picture Big Mouth Season 7 continues the journey of teenage characters navigating love, sexuality, and personal growth through encounters with personified concepts.

Nick learns valuable lessons and strives to avoid his selfish alter ego, while the main cast explores empathy through a Freaky Friday-like situation.

The upcoming season features impressive guest stars such as Megan Thee Stallion, Zazie Beetz, Lupita Nyong'o, and Padma Lakshmi, promising intense and surprising experiences for the teenagers.

These teenagers are still going through changes, with Netflix announcing that the seventh season of Big Mouth will premiere on the platform on October 20th. The successful animated series created by Nick Kroll is ready to continue taking its main characters on a journey where they learn about love, sexuality, and their own feelings through meeting bizarre creatures that personify concepts of the human condition. Puberty was hard, but figuring things out as a teenager who doesn't have any idea what to do next is even harder, and not even a Hormone Monster can provide enough help to move forward while making wise decisions.

Nick (Nick Kroll) learned a couple of valuable lessons over the course of the past two seasons, and he will continue to avoid becoming his selfish alter ego, Nick Starr, as he continues to grow up. To exemplify how the main cast needed to feel more empathy for the people around them, the last episode of the sixth season featured them going through a situation similar to the one seen in Freaky Friday, with Andrew (John Mulaney) waking up in his own father's body, while his dad had to be a teenager again when he woke up with his mind trapped in the body of his own son.

Things haven't been easy for the Hormone Monsters either, with Maury (also voiced by Nick Kroll) and Connie (Maya Rudolph) trying to raise a baby together. Since the Monsters age differently than humans do, Montel (Cole Escola) might be older than the last time he was seen on television screens around the world. Hormone Monsters need to be wise in order to be prepared to guide human children as they turn into adults, but since Montel is still going through a bunch of developing stages, he might display the worst traits of their parents at the same time.

'Big Mouth' Season 7 Has Guest Stars to Spare

Image via Netflix

Big Mouth has always attempted to bring recognizable faces into its narrative as guest stars, and the upcoming seventh season might include the most impressive lineup to date. Megan Thee Stallion will make her debut as a new Hormone Monstress, while Zazie Beetz, Lupita Nyong'o and Padma Lakshmi are also set to join the fun in undisclosed roles. Every time they come back for more, the experiences lived by the main characters of Big Mouth get more intense than the previous season, and it remains to be seen just what kind of surprises are waiting for the teenagers this time.

You can check out Collider's interview with the cast of Big Mouth below, before the series returns to Netflix on October 20: