Netflix announced today the early Season 7 renewal of the hit animated series Big Mouth. The news comes just as the streaming platform confirms Season 6 of the hit animated series will premiere later this year.

Created by Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, Big Mouth follows a group of teenagers tormented by several monsters responsible for all human emotions in the series universe. While the show's first couple of seasons mainly focused on hormonal monsters – accountable for puberty –, the series has since expanded to every corner of human existence, presenting creatures who control depression, shame, and logical thinking.

Surrounding the themes of love and hate, Season 5 premiered on Netflix last November and introduced lovebugs/hate worms, creatures who can quickly shift between their two states, controlling both human affection and hatred. The shows' popularity also recently led to the release of the Human Resources animated spinoff. The spinoff puts the creatures in the spotlight, instead of the humans, and follows the misadventures of the corporations that employs every kind of emotional beast. Netflix also renewed Human Resources, which is coming back for a second season at an undisclosed release window.

While there’s still no information concerning Big Mouth’s Season 6 plot, the early renewal for Season 7 allows the creative team behind the show more breathing space to work with different storylines. That’s because, since they know the series will keep going after the upcoming series, writers can leave mysteries and cliffhangers behind, with the peace of mind that they’ll have the time to wrap everything up for fans should the series end in Season 7. However, given the enormous success that Big Mouth and Human Resources have experienced so far, it’s safe to assume both shows can keep going for a while.

Both Season 6 and Season 7 of Big Mouth will keep following the fictionalized version of Kroll, as he deals with the challenges of social interaction while his body is constantly changing. In addition, Kroll will return to voice himself and several other side characters. Other regular voice cast members confirmed for the upcoming seasons are John Mulaney as Nick's best friend Andrew Glouberman, Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress, Jason Mantzoukas as the magic and sex-obsessed teenager Jay, Jordan Peele as the Ghost of Duke Ellington, Fred Armisen as Nick's father Elliot Birch, Ayo Edebiri as the nerdy Missy, and Jessi Klein as the sarcastic Jessi.

There is currently no release date for Season 6 or Season 7 of Big Mouth.

