Change is a constant in life, but there's nothing quite like the experience leading into your teenage years. Bodily changes, heightened hormones and self-discovery: all these and more have made the Netflix's animated coming-of-age comedy series, Big Mouth, a brilliant hit since its premiere in 2017. After six seasons, it was announced that the series will close out with an eighth and final season. However, before the home run, Netflix has released a trailer for the seventh season of the animated series and it promises to be the most outrageous season yet.

Celebration is in the air — for some at least. The now teenage students of Bridgeton Middle School are gearing up for graduation and looking forward to the many opportunities that await in the highly treacherous and unchartered waters of high school. Preparations for graduation for these middle-schoolers are under a typically chaotic atmospehere alongside their Hormone Monsters and their wild shenanigans.

The coming season will run for ten episodes, with the trailer teasing a number of plotlines which will steer the story. Some of these include Andrew coming to terns with the fact that his legacy would be that of "Grossest Human," Missy and Elijah having to contend with relationship challenges, Jay being betrayed by his brother Kurt who is sleeping with his ex-girlfriend Lola, and Nick transferring to private school with the prospect of love on the way.

The Creative Crew of 'Big Mouth' Season 7

This pletora of teenage chaos comes from the creative minds of Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett. Kroll returns for season seven alongside a returning cast that includes John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Andrew Rannells, and Jordan Peele. Big Mouth has always been famous for its guest stars, with a new set each season. The upcoming penultimate season will feature Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o, Zazie Beetz, Padma Lakshmi, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Billy Porter, Rosie Perez, and Brian Tyree Henry. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion will be joining the voice-cast as a new Hormone Monstress - part of the creatures that represent human emotions and desires. Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda will also take part this season, writing an original song for one episode.

Big Mouth Season 7 comes to Netflix on October 20, 2023. Watch the trailer below: