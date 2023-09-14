The Big Picture Big Mouth's seventh season promises to be its most bizarre yet, with hallucinations, monsters, and life lessons about love, sexuality, gender, and politics.

The season will feature famous guest stars including Megan Thee Stallion, Lupita Nyong'o, Padma Lakshmi, and Zazie Beetz, and will also include an original song by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

While the characters of Big Mouth have been struggling to find love and navigate their identities, there may be hope for them to find stability and happiness in this upcoming season.

Netflix has released the first trailer for the seventh season of Big Mouth, their animated comedy about of group of teenagers who receive life lessons from Hormone Monsters who try to guide them to the best of their knowledge. The main characters learn about love, sexuality, gender and politics in a series of adventures that can begin as a normal summer camp, until they start hallucinating about monsters related to diseases and desires. Anything can happen in the world of the Netflix animated comedy, and if being a teenager wasn't hard enough, the characters of Big Mouth could be about to go through their most bizarre season to date.

The trailer features a regular conversation between Maury (Nick Kroll) and Connie (Maya Rudolph) before they are interrupted by one of the new characters who will be introduced in the upcoming episodes. A Hormone Monstress voiced by Megan Thee Stallion makes her way to the high school where the teens struggle to learn about life, only to be greeted by the Monsters who have been a part of the story since the beginning. By breaking the fourth wall, Maury and Connie begin to celebrate the fact that the singer has officially joined the cast of the series as a guest.

Megan Thee Stallion won't be the only famous guest star the seventh season of Big Mouth will introduce, with other popular names entering the life of Nick and his friends. Lupita Nyong'o will voice a character that hasn't been revealed yet, while Padma Lakshmi and Zazie Beetz are also set to voice new faces in the new episodes of the animated show that premiered in 2017. In addition to the appearance of the impressive guests, an original song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda will be heard in the seventh season, continuing the tradition of main characters occasionally breaking into song.

Love is In the Air in 'Big Mouth' Season 7

Some of the main characters of the series, like Andrew (John Mulaney) have been trying to find love since the first season of the show. But given the fact that everyone in the school is trying to discover who they are, it's difficult to establish formal relationships. While Andrew has learned how the world works by making mistakes in any chance that he gets, there might be a chance for him to be happy with who he is. It remains to be seen if the teens of Big Mouth can get some stability this time around, or if they will continue to struggle with the curveballs life throws at them.

You can check out the official trailer for the seventh season of Big Mouth below: