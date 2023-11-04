Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 7 of Big Mouth.

The Big Picture Big Mouth's eighth season will be its last, bringing an end to the comedy series exploring puberty and the emotions that come with it.

Nick and Andrew's friendship may be on shaky ground at the end of Season 7 as they navigate the challenges of high school, leaving Andrew to question if it's time to move on.

Jessi must find her place in high school and figure out how to navigate her evolving family dynamics, including her relationship with her father's new partner.

The seventh season of Big Mouth has come and gone, with the latest installment of the Netflix animated series allowing its main characters to move towards high school. But even if next season's promise of letting Nick (Nick Kroll) and Andrew (John Mulaney) explore a new environment next time around, there are many issues to be dealt with as the series nears its conclusion. After all, it's been confirmed that the eighth season will mark the end of the road for the comedy about puberty and the feelings that surround it, saying goodbye to the characters that were first introduced in 2017.

Big Mouth has always been about the kids understanding how to express what they feel about the world around them, with their emotions illustrated as colorful creatures only seen by them. After seven seasons of Nick, Andrew and the rest of their friends experiencing the growing pains of middle school, sending them to high school will allow Nick to confront his insecurities, while giving Andrew a chance to modify his personality in order to be less awkward around everyone.

Big Mouth Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty. Release Date September 29, 2017 Cast Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, Jordan Peele, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph, Pamela Adlon Main Genre Animation Seasons 8

Will Nick and Andrew Stay Friends?

Nick has always been selfish towards people such as Jessi (Jessi Klein) and Missy (Ayo Edebiri), with his mind even coming up with Nick Starr, the dark reflection of who he might become in the future if he continues to treat people badly. But even if he happened to be disrespectful on several occasions, his friends still loved him enough to forgive him and move on. But as the cast of Big Mouth continues to grow up, it might be more complicated to maintain friendships with people who are not interested in keeping the bond alive. And that just might be the case for the two human leads of the series.

Over the course of the seventh season, the teens of Bridgeton Middle finally graduated from middle school, while considering which might the best path for them moving forward towards high school. But after some time refusing the idea of going to a private school, Nick seemed comfortable with the concept when he met Dani (Zazie Beetz), an older girl that made him fall in love with her immediately. The crush was the final step Nick needed towards changing schools, much to Andrew's dismay.

After spending a few days in his new school, Nick became friends with a new kid who was also named Andrew. His original best friend couldn't take anymore, and before the credits rolled on the seventh season, Nick's oldest friend and his newest acquaintance were about to fight to the death for his attention. While it remains to be seen if the boys can fix their relationship in the next season, it might also be time for Andrew to move on from someone who has constantly left him behind in favor of his personal interests.

Can Jessi Feel Comfortable in Her Own Home?

Close

Another student from Bridgeton Middle who wasn't having such a great time was Jessi, who struggled to decide which group she wanted to belong to when high school started. While it seemed that she was going to be spending a lot of time with Nick's older sister, Leah (Chloe Fineman), Jessi ultimately decided to become a part of Lulu's (Stephanie Beatriz) group. The uncomfortable side of the situation is the fact that Lulu's group has a drug addiction, and it looks like Jessi won't care too much about that if it means she can be in a place where she feels like she belongs.

And if dealing with how quickly popularity and status can change in high school wasn't enough, Jessi doesn't have it easy at home, either. After her parents divorced over the course of the series, her father began to date Caitlyn (Jenny Slate), but things haven't been running smoothly between Jessi and the new member of the family. With a new baby at home, Caitlyn and Jessi's dad have been busier than ever, trying to balance their lives with what the baby needs at all times. Unfortunately, there have been awkward moments between Jessi and Caitlyn lately, and it looks like the next season might focus on the characters learning how to live with one another.

Ever since the character was introduced during the first season of the show, Jessi has been very resilient, not caring about the consequences of her actions if she thinks it was the right decision. Since the upcoming eighth season will be the final step in her journey, Jessi will have time to figure out if she wants to stay in Lulu's group or not. Or even if she wants to fix things with her family before it's time for her to head off to college. Every question regarding Jessi's future will be answered in about a year's time, when Big Mouth returns with its final episodes.

Are Missy and Matthew Ready for High School?

Image via Netflix

Part of the magic Big Mouth has come up with to entertain its audience during six years has been directly connected to the wide variety of supporting characters the show keeps coming back too, meaning that a running gag from the very first season can return in the most unpredictable moment. And many of the kids from Bridgeton have problems to solve before they can say goodbye, including Missy. After breaking up with her asexual partner, Elijah (Brian Tyree Henry), Missy has decided that she wants to use high school as a time to explore her sexuality, looking for partners who might have the same interest for sexual activity that she does.

On the other hand, it looks like Matthew's (Andrew Rannells) family have accepted the fact that he's gay, making their relationship a much healthier one. And given how the boy was excitedly embraced by the chorus he wanted to join in high school, it looks like things are going great for Matthew. Too great, actually, and knowing how the world of Big Mouth works, Matthew should look out for himself in episodes to come. On the other hand, a passionate love story is taking place in another corner of Bridgeton.

Jay (Jason Mantzoukas) broke up with Lola (also voiced by Kroll) in order to go out with Matthew a long time ago, but since he finds himself alone, he thinks that going back to Lola might be the way to go. But the girl was already one step ahead of him, dating one of his older brother's to make him jealous. While Lola doesn't feel like she's emotionally available at the moment, the characters might give each other another chance when Big Mouth is ready to deliver its final episodes.

The seven seasons of Big Mouth are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Watch Now