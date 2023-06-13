As millennials age into their 30s, the entertainment industry has learned that cartoons are not just for kids. And while the struggles of childhood are the focus of this coming-of-age comedy series, many of Big Mouth’s jokes are wonderfully anything but. With its lyrically strange original songs and relatable disasters, the series takes the embarrassing and painful struggles of adolescents and pairs it with a frankness regarding body parts, and a focus on communication, and inclusivity. And that's not to mention some mildly disturbing visuals while learning what happens if you try to hold your feelings in like your shit.

Big Mouth, with its trove of spectacularly vulgar educational and heartfelt lessons, has been renewed for a seventh season. So, if you’re looking to learn a thing or two about life, love, the plot, the cast, and more, check out our easy-to-follow guide below.

Image via Netflix

Related:'Big Mouth' Season 6 Review: Those Hilarious, Horny Youths Still Have Growing Up To Do

When Will Season 7 of Big Mouth Be Released?

Big Mouth Season 7 is set to premiere sometime in autumn or winter 2023, with the eighth and final season slotted for 2024. The beloved series, which holds a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, will truly be missed by audiences as the characters head off to high school and the series comes to a close.

Where Can You Watch Big Mouth Season 7?

Season 7 of Big Mouth will be available to stream on Netflix, which is also where you can find the first six seasons and the hormone monster workplace spin-off series, Human Resources, which released its second and final season on June 9, 2023. Here's the link to the show's landing page on the service:

Watch on Netflix

Is There a Trailer for Big Mouth Season 7?

There is no trailer for Big Mouth Season 7 just yet, but we will be updating this section with all the teasers and trailers for the season as and when they are released. In the meantime, check out the Big Mouth Season 6 trailer in the player above.

How Many Episodes Will Big Mouth Season 7 Have?

Historically, the brash series has had ten episodes per season, though Season 3 included an additional episode in the form of a Valentine's Day special, which followed the students and staff of Bridgeton Middle School through the day of the Val, and the cliché struggles of young love. It’s likely that Season 7 will also run for ten episodes, but fans are hoping that as the series nears its end, the creators will release a little something special along the way.

Related:7 Best Friendships in the ‘Big Mouth’ Universe (That Aren’t Nick & Andrew)

What's the Plot of Big Mouth Season 7 About?

Image via Netflix

Every season of the comedy series has tackled bigger and more complex topics. Comparatively, Season 1 started the series off rather mildly, with episodes focussing on first menstrual periods, pubes, porn, and sexual orientation. Since then, the series has evolved alongside its characters, who, in six seasons, have dealt with vagina shame, depression, a-sexuality, racial identity, and maybe even true love… maybe. Season 7 will surely tackle even greater emotional, social, and sexual hurdles. Fans will have to wait and see what new mythical creatures will materialize, and what lessons they will teach the students of Bridgeton Middle.

In Season 6, the series left off with Jessi realizing that her sister Delilah isn’t the hell-born, family-ruining cheese demon she believed her to once be. Fans will get to see Jessi evolve into a big sister in the coming season, and how she will balance her relationships with her mother and step-mom. Andrew and Bernie Sanders broke up after Allison and his voluptuous posterior won over the teen girl's heart. Though brokenhearted romantically, Andrew’s family life has healed following the body-swapping events of Season 6’s final episode, in which Marty Glouberman realized he’s been quite the schmendrick, taking his wife Barbara for granted. He eventually reheated their relationship with a heartfelt apology and some spicy corduroy shorts. In their final year of middle school, it’s likely viewers will see the students mature into fine young people and… never mind. Let's face it, by the end of this semester, they’ll probably be eating their own asses.

Who Are the New Cast Members in Big Mouth Season 7?

Image via Netflix

While we don't have any announcements on this front yet, the guest stars of Big Mouth are always a delight. Every season of Big Mouth brings in a new round of unexpected comedians, actors, and musicians, averaging over 15 per season. In previous seasons, viewers saw Kristen Bell (as Pam, a soiled pillow), Jack McBrayer (as pubic hair), the entire cast of Queer Eye (as themselves), Ed Helms and Adam Levine (as members of a boy band), Kristin Wiig (as a vulva), and Tyler The Creator (as Jesus) to name a few. Fans of the series can’t wait to see who will be joining the voice cast in Season 7.

Who's Making Big Mouth Season 7?

The series was created by Jennifer Flackett, Mark Levin, Nick Kroll, and Andrew Goldberg. Kroll not only voices many of the show's characters, but based much of the series on his own childhood, and real-life friendship with co-creator Andrew Goldberg, who is the inspiration for the lead character Andrew Glouberman. The stories of animated Nick and Andrew are based on the real-life childhood friendship of the two, who were best friends in middle school. In seventh grade, the two attended sleepaway camp together, much like their animated counterparts. While the story of Andrew and another camper becoming close friends is true, Kroll has yet to confirm if any of the messier parts of that story come from any real-life inspiration. Series co-creators Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin are a married couple and have worked together as writers, producers, and co-directors on a number of projects, including Nim’s Island, Journey to the Center of the Earth, and most recently The Adam Project, which stars Ryan Reynolds as a time traveler who must team up with his childhood self to save the future. The series is directed by Kim Arndt and Bob Suarez, who have worked together on a number of animated projects, including Solar Opposites and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Related:Why 'Big Mouth' Is the Best Depiction of Depression and Anxiety on TV

Who Are the Returning Cast Members in Big Mouth Season 7?

Image via Netflix

Responsible for the voices of many of the show's most prominent characters, Nick Kroll will return as Nick Birch, Maury the Hormone Monster, Rick the Hormone Monster, Coach Steve, Lola Skumpy, and more. Kroll is able to showcase the range of his voice acting to, which he is no stranger, having previously voiced characters in Sausage Party, The Addams Family (2019, and its 2021 sequel), Bob’s Burgers, Sing, and the Big Mouth spin-off series Human Resources. John Mulaney will return to voice the mildly depraved lead character Andrew Glouberman. Mulaney is perhaps best known for his stand-up work and most recently released a special titled Baby J, which details his struggles with addiction. Mulaney and Kroll have known each other since college, when the two worked together on their Broadway play “Oh, Hello”, which was later released as a special on Netflix.

Jessi Klein will reprise her role as Jessi Glaser, a teen girl with a tumultuous home life and a case of vagina shame. Klein not only voices the character but previously worked as a producer of the show as well. Klein is mostly known for her work as a producer on such series as Inside Amy Schumer and Dead to Me. Ayo Edebiri will return to voice Missy, a black character who was previously voiced by comedian Jenny Slate, who stepped down from the role in 2020. Slate later took on the role of Kaitlyn Grafton, the young girlfriend of Jessi’s dad and mother to her new sibling. With Edebiri in the role of Missy, the character has been able to discover more about her racial identity, while jokes are made briefly about why the character's voice changed.

Image via Netflix

Jason Mantzoukas is set to return as the mystical, the magical, the King of Horny, Jay Bilzerian. Jay is much like a 40-year-old magician trapped in the body of an emotionally immature, and deeply neglected teenager. Mantzoukas, who voices the balls-out wolf-boy has done significant voice acting work, bringing characters to life in projects such as Solar Opposites, American Dad!, and The Lego Batman Movie. Although, fans may recognize him from his guest appearances in series such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation, and more. Beloved comedian Fred Armisen will return to voice Elliot Birch, aka Soft Daddy. In Season 6, audiences saw a different side of this normally open-minded character, when he got back in touch with his Scottish roots and Soft Daddy became cut-throat nipple-twisting Hard Daddy.

Maya Rudolph will once again be voicing loving mother Diane Birch and the voluptuous and illustrious Connie the Hormone Monster. Rudolph has made a name for herself in comedy, with 20 years of appearances on Saturday Night Live, and roles in hit comedies such as Bridesmaids. Rudolph not only voices her hormone monster character in Big Mouth but in the Human Resources spin-off as well. Comedy actor and horror director Jordan Peele will make his return as the Ghost of Duke Ellington. Duke Ellington’s ghost is a source of wisdom to the children that make their way to the Birch family attic. Peele, who brings the soulful character to life, was known in the comedy world for his sketch series Key and Peele, before rising to fame as the man behind some of the most mind-bending horror films in recent years, including Nope, Get Out, and Us. Apart from these cast members, it's likely audiences will also see the return of Andrew Rannells (A Simple Favor) as Matthew MacDell, Richard Kind (Argo) and Paula Pell (Inside Out) as Marty and Barbara Glouberman, and Seth Morris (Cedar Rapids) as Jessi’s absentee father Greg Glaser.