After seven seasons of growing, learning about their bodies, managing their mental health, and forging lasting friendships, it's nearly time for the teens of Bridgeton to move on. The first images for Big Mouth Season 8 are here, and they introduce a host of new creatures and old friends joining Nick Kroll on one final raunchy ride before the hit animated series comes to an end. From learning how to drive to confronting sexual inexperience and their ever-changing bodies and ultimately facing their fears of the future, everyone still has a lot of challenges to overcome in the final ten episodes. The teenage puberty nightmare continues on Netflix on May 23.

Big Mouth Season 8 sees the Bridgeton teens, including best friends Nick and Andrew, now navigating high school where life changes fast as they go through the stages of puberty and reach important milestones in their young lives. To survive such a tumultuous time, they'll have to rely on friendship when the going gets tough every one of them, though it won't be easy. While the images show Nick and Andrew having fun together and appearing as close as ever, there will be bumps in the road after the Season 7 finale set up a battle of the Andrews for their friend's attention. As each character faces their own crisis throughout the season, a new creature named Compassion will be the key to showing the teens, and their hormone monsters, the way forward. The goal is to show how the unknown future is nothing to be afraid of, especially when faced together.

Big-name guests have been a fixture of Big Mouth, but Season 8 is about to send the series out with perhaps its most stacked assortment of stars yet. Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Andrew Rannells, and Jordan Peele all return as series regulars for one last time alongside a list of guest stars headlined by Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, Emmy nominee Steve Buscemi, and The Big Sick's Holly Hunter, who's been tapped to play Compassion. Rounding out the season are Kristen Wiig, Quinta Brunson, Nathan Fillion, Ali Wong, Richard Kind, Maria Bamford, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, Thandiwe Newton, Natasha Lyonne, Aidy Bryant, Rosie Perez, Lena Waithe, Billy Porter, Stephanie Beatriz, Whitmer Thomas, Chelsea Peretti, Chloe Fineman, June Diane Raphael, Zach Woods, Craig Robinson, and Jack McBrayer.

'Big Mouth' Season 8 Will Provide "Closure" for Its Characters