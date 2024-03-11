The Big Picture Big Mouth's final season focuses on closure for characters as they evolve beyond the show's end.

Co-creator Nick Kroll teases a mixture of finality and future possibilities in the upcoming season.

Season 8 will continue to follow the characters navigating high school, including unresolved storylines.

Big Mouth, one of Netflix's longer-running original series, is coming to a close soon as it heads into its eighth and final season. Throughout the show's run, viewers have followed its characters as they go through the horrors of puberty, dealt with school, mental health, and other personal issues, learned about love, hate, and everything in between, and more. As Big Mouth gears up for its big finish, it also leaves viewers to wonder how the show will bring a satisfying end for its characters and viewers. During this year's SXSW, series co-creator and star Nick Kroll offered some insight on the final season.

During an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff for I Don't Understand You, Kroll teased what Big Mouth fans can expect in terms of closure for the show's characters. First and foremost, Kroll reiterated that Big Mouth is "a show about change," which can easily be gathered just by the show's theme song. However, Kroll noted that even though the series will end, it doesn't mean its characters won't continue going through changes beyond the final episode. Instead, the finale will focus on closing their current chapter as viewers have come to know them:

"'Big Mouth' is a show about kids going through puberty, it's a show about change, and it's an animated show in a rare way, where the characters do change and evolve. And we just had our last table read and, and just finished writing it. What we're attempting to do is say that this show is ending. These kids, in this moment in time, we’re coming to a close with them, but they will continue to evolve and change and that their stories aren't done."

Kroll continued by touching on "foundational" times in people's lives, whether it be — in the case of Big Mouth — middle and high school, and then moving on as time does. With the finale, Kroll said "there's a finality" to it that also keeps the future in mind as the characters inevitably head into whatever awaits them after the credits roll:

"And yet, what happens when kids go from middle school to high school, or whatever stages we're all in, college, or making a film together. You do have these condensed moments of time with people that are incredibly important and foundational, and you will evolve out of that into the next stage of your life. So, it feels like there's a finality, but also that there is this future ahead of you that is exciting and scary."

What to Expect From 'Big Mouth' Season 8

For now, most plot details about Big Mouth's eighth and final season are being kept under wraps. However, the Season 7 finale, along with earlier set-up throughout the current season, already gives viewers some idea about what to expect. Generally speaking, viewers will continue to follow Nick (Kroll), Andrew (John Mulaney), Jessi (Jessi Klein), Missy (Ayo Edebiri), Jay (Jason Mantzoukas), Matthew (Andrew Rannells), and their peers as they navigate high school and the stresses that come with it. Viewers will also finally see what went down with Nick and the two Andrews in the Season 7 finale. Additionally, Season 8 wouldn't be complete without the show's band of Hormone Monsters, Shame Wizards, Love Bugs, and the other creatures that guide the kids' lives.

Big Mouth Seasons 1-7 are streaming now on Netflix. Season 8 does not yet have a release date.

