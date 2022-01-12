Netflix has revealed a teaser and release date for Human Resources, an adult animated series spinoff of the critically acclaimed Big Mouth. While Big Mouth deals with a group of teenagers and how Hormone Monsters influence their actions, Human Resources is all about the creatures themselves, exploring what happens when humans are not around.

The teaser mimics an ad for the Human Resources company in which the fictional organization explains the importance of the creatures to making humans what they are. While Hormone Monsters make humans horny, there are also Depression Kitties that cause sadness, Shame Wizards to conjure humiliating moments, and even Lovebugs to connect people. All the emotions that define human nature are derived from the work of these creatures in the Big Mouth universe, and the new series promises to explore what happens behind the curtains of the world’s biggest creature organization.

The teaser already features some familiar faces that are part of Big Mouth’s main cast, such as Mona the Hormone Monstress (voiced by Thandiwe Newton). Other Big Mouth recurring characters featured in the new show are Simon Sex (voiced by Jemaine Clement), Tito the Anxiety Mosquito (voiced by Maria Bamford), and Gavin the Hormone Monster (voiced by Bobby Cannavale).

Other Human Resources creatures that already showed up in the main series include Maury the Hormone Monster (voiced by Nick Kroll), Connie the Hormone Monstress (voiced by Maya Rudolph), Emmy the Lovebug (voiced by Aidy Bryant), Pete the Logic Rock (voiced by Randall Park), Rochelle the Lovebug (voiced by Keke Palmer), Walter the Lovebug (voiced by Brandon Kyle Goodman), The Shame Wizard (voiced by David Thewlis), and Sonya the Lovebug (voiced by Pamela Adlon). New creatures created especially for Human Resources are Petra the Ambition Gremlin (voiced by Rosie Perez) and Keith From Grief (voiced by Henry Winkler).

Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, and Kelly Galuska, the creative team behind Big Mouth, are all set as executive producers on Human Resources.

Human Resources comes exclusively to Netflix on March 18. All five seasons of Big Mouth are already available on the streaming platform, with the sixth season expected to arrive later this year. Check out Human Resources' teaser below.

Here’s Human Resources' official synopsis:

From the inventive minds that brought us the award-winning adult animation favorite Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures - Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more - that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves.

