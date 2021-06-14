Netflix has officially revealed the cast of actors who will be lending their voices to the upcoming Big Mouth animated spinoff series Human Resources, described as a workplace comedy that takes place within the world of Big Mouth's hormone monsters. The news of the upcoming spinoff was first announced back in 2019. as part of an overall deal between the show creators and the streamer, when Netflix also confirmed that Big Mouth would be renewed through Season 6.

Per Variety, Nick Kroll and Maya Rudolph will reprise their Big Mouth roles for Human Resources, alongside Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant, Randall Park (WandaVision, Fresh Off the Boat), and Keke Palmer (Hustlers), who will be joining the cast as series regulars. Shame Wizard voice actor David Thewlis also returns for the series, as well as Brandon Kyle Goodman, a writer for Big Mouth Season 4. (No word yet on whether Jean Smart will return as Depression Kitty.)

In the context of Big Mouth, hormone monsters serve as shoulder devils who become the guides for some of the most inconvenient, awkward, and occasionally repressed desires faced by the teenage characters on the series who are going through all the ups and downs of puberty. Human Resources is being advertised as a much more adult series, focusing around the hormone monsters, Shame Wizards, Depression Kitties, and many other species that guide humanity through various stages of life.

Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, and Kelly Galuska, the creative team behind Big Mouth, are all set as executive producers on Human Resources.

Human Resources has no official release date yet at Netflix, so stay tuned to Collider for more information as it comes.

