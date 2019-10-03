‘Big Mouth’ Spinoff Series ‘Human Resources’ Coming to Netflix

0

The Big Mouth world just got even bigger. Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Kelly Galuska, the creative team behind Netflix’s animated pre-teen comedy, have set a spinoff series, Human Resources, described as a workplace comedy inside the world of Big Mouth‘s hormone monsters. For anyone understandably confused by…all that, Kroll and Maya Rudolph both voice Hormone Monsters, beast-ish creatures who serve as biology-fueled guides for puberty-stricken characters like Nick Birch (Kroll) and Jessi Klein (Jessi Glaser).

Human Resources comes as the result of a big ol’ overall deal between the creators and Netflix that also renewed Big Mouth through season 6. Since it debuted back in 2017, Big Mouth has emerged as one of the best things in the comedy-sphere, a gross-out fluid-filled look at the awkwardness we all went through in middle school that also manages to find time to be touching and intelligent. The series also features voice work from John Mulaney, Jenny Slate, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen, and Jordan Peele.

Check out the teaser for Human Resources below:

