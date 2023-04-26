Movie franchises allow fans to see their favorite films continue their storylines and character arcs. They have continued churning sequels, prequels, and spin-offs to explore more stories beyond their original film.

While some franchises have managed to maintain quality over their many films, others have overstayed their welcome. Although many franchises have become popular, some fans believe they should end already. The users of Reddit definitely feel like these series should have closed the book and moved on.

10 The 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' (2008-)

Image via Marvel

Being one of the most successful film franchises of all time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise has released 31 films and counting. This film franchise introduced numerous iconic comic characters such as Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

RELATED: Marvel Movies Ranked: All MCU Movies from Worst to Best

Despite its immense popularity, some fans say the franchise should end already. Although it doesn't look like the franchise will end anytime soon, some fans feel it can be hard to keep track of all the films. Reddit user led this discussion and said that the MCU franchise is unsustainable, discussing how it's harder for people to get onto the decade-spanning story the more that time progresses.

9 'James Bond' (1961-)

Since the first film was released in 1962, James Bond has been an iconic character played by multiple actors. The James Bond films have been a cultural phenomenon for decades, and audiences enjoy the thrilling action sequences and memorable villains.

However, for some fans, it may be time to end the franchise. The release of No Time to Dieand Daniel Craig's final performance as the iconic character provides a natural endpoint for the franchise. Reddit user Cranestoique said they would be happy if the James Bond franchise ended with No Time to Die.

8 'Indiana Jones' (1981-2023)

Created by George Lucas and mostly directed by Steven Spielberg, the Indiana Jones franchise was known for its action-packed scenes, humor, and iconic character Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford). Fans got to follow along with the adventures and battles that Indiana Jones experienced throughout the franchise.

RELATED: 'Indiana Jones' Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

With Harrison Ford playing Indiana Jones for the final time inIndiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, many fans think the franchise should end already. Reddit user shaffe04gt discussed possibilities for the franchise after Harrison Ford's final film. One of those possibilities was ending the franchise with no more prequels or series and just retiring Indiana Jones.

7 'Jurrasic Park/Jurassic World' (1993-)

Image via Universal Studios

The Jurassic World franchise has taught viewers many life lessons. Continuing from the original Jurassic Park trilogy, there have been mixed feelings about the franchise from audiences. For instance, the films drifted away from their original premise over time, which resulted in viewers not enjoying them as much as the original movies.

Reddit user Lucky_Plan7855 says that while the most recent film Jurassic World: Dominion,is supposed to be the final film, they hope it's true. They also said that the Jurassic World trilogy should have never existed.

6 'Despicable Me' (2010-)

Image via Universal Pictures

With the first film released in 2010, Despicable Me has become a beloved part of many people's childhoods. The franchise brought fan-favorite characters, including the minions and the main character Gru (Steve Carell). The success of the Despicable Me films also brought several spin-off films and short films.

RELATED: Illumination Entertainment Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

Despite its popularity, some fans believe that the franchise should come to an end. After all, the storylines and character arcs have become more familiar as the franchise progresses. Reddit user Miserable_Track1885 said that while Despicable Me was okay and was a cute movie when it first came out, it became mindless garbage.

5 'Ice Age' (2002-)

The Ice Age franchise had movies ranging from chilly to ice-cap melting. Throughout the franchise, fans got to watch the adventures of Manny (Ray Romano), Sid (John Leguizamo), and Diego (Denis Leary) as they embarked on various adventures and encountered obstacles along the way.

Although the most recent film was in 2016, more sequels are still possible. However, some fans feel the franchise should be left as it is. A Reddit user said that Ice Age should never have been a franchise to begin with. The first Ice Age movie was well-loved, but some fans feel that the sequels didn't give off the same charm the first film did.

4 'Terminator' (1984-)

Since the first film was released in 1984, the Terminator franchise has spawned several sequels and television series. Fans enjoyed its action sequences, special effects, and intriguing storylines. It is clear that the Terminator franchise has had a long and successful run.

RELATED: 10 Trailers That Spoiled the Movie's Plot, According to Reddit

However, fans believe that this franchise has run its course, especially since the most recent film Terminator: Dark Fate,became one of the biggest box-office bombs of all time. Reddit user Environmental-Soil70 said that while the first two Terminator films were classic, the others had lost their momentum, and the original actors had aged out of their roles.

3 'Fantastic Beasts' (2016-)

Image via Warner Bros.

As the spin-off of the hugely popular Harry Potter series, it was expected to replicate the same success level as its predecessor. It introduced audiences to new characters, new adventures, and compelling storylines. However, for many fans, it feels like the Fantastic Beasts franchise has lost its way.

When the franchise was originally announced in 2016, J. K. Rowling said that it would be composed of five films. However, Reddit user MultiverseOfSanity said the franchise should not have lasted five movies and would've been better as a trilogy. Another Reddit user pointed out that while the first two Fantastic Beasts films were successful, the numbers at the box office have been dropping.

2 'Alien' (1979-)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Alien franchise had expanded to eight films since the first film was released in 1979. The franchise explored various aspects of the Alien universe, including the origins of the creatures, human corporations that exploit them, and the battle between the two.

RELATED: Best Action Franchises Led by Women

With multiple spin-offs and prequels, some fans feel that the Alien universe has been explored enough. Reddit user Ancient_Equipmentsays that the second Alien film, Aliens was the last great film in the franchise, and it would've been better if it wrapped up in that movie.

1 'The Fast and The Furious' (2001-)

Any longtime fan of The Fast and the Furious franchise knows its sequels are unrecognizable from their first movie. The franchise has evolved from street racing to more heist-oriented plots. Nevertheless, The Fast and The Furious franchise became known for its high-speed car chases and action sequences.

Although this franchise is popular, some fans think that the franchise should end soon. Reddit user MarcDuan says that the movies are just a one-long cliche and have reached a level of ridiculousness that totally defies your suspension of disbelief.

KEEP READING: 10 Movie Franchises That Got Worst With Every Movie, According to Reddit